GTA 5 RP FiveM developer Cfx.re shares an update after Rockstar acquisition

Over a month after its official acquisition by Rockstar Games, GTA 5 RP FiveM developer Cfx.re shared its first community update on September 15, 2023. Both the American gaming studio and the popular roleplaying server host were silent for a month after announcing their integration on August 11, 2023. The latter has finally broken its silence and answered a few questions from the community.

The community update gave Grand Theft Auto 5 RP players details of the official steps Rockstar Games and FiveM are taking in regard to the roleplaying aspect.

GTA 5 FiveM finally shared a community update, answered many important questions

The Cfx.re team shared a post titled, "Community Pulse - September 2023 Edition" on X (formerly Twitter) to answer some of the burning questions that the GTA 5 roleplaying community has been asking for a month. The update clearly reflected the impact of Rockstar Games’ acquisition of the organization.

At first, the developer clarified that the American gaming studio completely owns the FiveM/Cfx.re brand now. Many fans were reportedly asking whether it was a partnership or a complete takeover, so the team answered that official Rockstar developers would now team up with FiveM devs to make the RP experience better.

The community update highlighted the following points in regard to upgrading the GTA RP experience:

Improvement of the overall stability of the infrastructure to reduce downtime.

Upgrading the customer support experience.

Solving safety and security-related concerns using Rockstar Games’ tools.

Overall improvement of both FiveM and RedM platforms.

The update also clarified that the acquisition by Rockstar Games would not change anything about how both FiveM and RedM platforms function. The developer stated:

“...we do not intend to make major changes to the way FiveM and RedM currently function. The team continues to operate as before, with the freedom to make decisions as before…”

However, the popular modding community did make some changes to its Terms of Service and also implemented some new rules for GTA 5 roleplaying servers. According to the official post, the Cfx.re team has removed a few RP servers for violating its terms.

Servers which promote violent extremism, graphic sexual content, abuse and depiction of children, as well as other related offenses have been warned to rectify their gameplay as soon as possible.

