5 reasons why GTA RP is so popular even in 2023

GTA RP is one of the oldest methods of playing Grand Theft Auto 5. It was an unofficial way of playing the multiplayer version of the game until Rockstar Games recently acquired one of the biggest RP platforms. Roleplaying started immediately after the release of the game in 2013, and it is still popular in 2023. The modding community has developed several servers that players can join to enjoy the RP experience.

Many also prefer RP games instead of the original gameplay. This article lists five reasons why GTA 5 RP is still popular among players in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA RP’s popularity has increased in 2023

1) Better multiplayer experience

GTA 5 RP arguably offers a better multiplayer experience than Grand Theft Auto Online. The roleplaying servers are developed and maintained by third-party developers. Most of these servers are free to play and offer more content than the original counterpart. The moderators also impose strict rules and regulations to keep the gameplay experience smooth.

While players have the freedom to do anything in Grand Theft Auto Online, RP players must stick to their roles and jobs assigned to them while joining. Violations of the rules may result in serious actions from moderators, which can also lead to a permanent ban from the server.

2) Better online security than Grand Theft Auto Online

While it may sound strange, GTA RP servers have better online security than the official Rockstar Games’ multiplayer game. In recent times, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online has faced multiple security-related threats since modders and hackers are very much prevalent in the original game.

On the other hand, GTA RP developers usually build their servers with strict security policies. Modders and hackers cannot easily penetrate the security measures in the game, and if anyone gets caught using unauthorized services, they will be immediately kicked out of the server.

3) No Grand Theft Auto 6

It may sound unfortunate, but the long wait for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game has also caused GTA RP gameplay to go viral. Most fans have already completed the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode several times, and the multiplayer version is also downsizing in content. This has caused long-term players to search for new gameplay experiences.

The RP servers are very active and provide new content frequently. Apart from the actual roleplaying aspect, players also get to experience community games, races, car meets, and more. Therefore, it is safe to assume that RP servers will grow more popular until Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Streamers

Streamers also play a huge role in popularizing GTA 5 RP. Many gamers and streamers on Twitch and YouTube stream only roleplaying content. Most of them also have huge fan followings. Many roleplaying servers also promote having streamers as one of their USPs.

Some players argue that Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most-watched games on Twitch because of GTA RP gameplay. Popular streamers such as Modest Pelican, Buddha, Moosebrother, BucketSt, and many others have played a significant role in promoting the roleplay aspect. Many new players also get to learn about RP from these streamers.

5) Rockstar Games’ involvement

Recently, on August 11, 2023, Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re or FiveM. This is a third-party framework that allows players to join GTA 5 RP servers. The American gaming studio now owns both the framework and the organization. This has given Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplaying somewhat official recognition.

Although Rockstar has yet to take any new official steps after acquiring FiveM, the acquisition alone has made roleplaying more popular among the player base. Many new players are reportedly joining RP servers now, resulting in a significant increase in popularity.

