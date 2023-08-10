5 of the best and most fun GTA RP servers of all times, ranked

While Rockstar Games allegedly continues to downsize new content in Grand Theft Auto Online, the GTA RP community is booming with new content every day. It is an unofficial way of playing the popular open-world game with other players. The roleplaying concept started immediately after the game's release, and it is currently one of the most popular ways to enjoy the Grand Theft Auto experience.

The community also has many servers that players can join. However, choosing the perfect RP server is a difficult task, considering most servers have limited character slots and huge demands from players. Nonetheless, this article lists and ranks five of the best and most fun GTA 5 RP servers that players must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five GTA 5 RP servers for an amazing gameplay experience in 2023

5) EchoRP

EchoRP is a FiveM-based GTA RP server that offers a wide range of gameplay options for players to enjoy. According to its official website (https://echorp.net/), the RP server currently has over 41 thousand active members. The developer describes the gameplay as follows:

“Fueled by a prosperous economy, and never-ending surprises, EchoRP is designed to provide you with the freedom to be whom and whatever you want to be.”

Players can have a quality roleplay experience filled with a balanced economy, custom scripts, unique clothing, realistic vehicle handling, and many more. You can also find several popular gamers and streamers on the server.

4) GTA World RP

It is a common practice among popular GTA 5 RP servers to use a voice-based communication system to interact with other players. However, the GTA World RP ditches that method and instead uses an in-game text-based system to communicate with the members. It is also one of the main traits of the server’s popularity.

Players who want to enjoy the Grand Theft Auto roleplay experience without violating their privacy must join the server for an amazing gameplay experience. The server uses the Rage MP client, and all players must have it on their PCs to access the server.

3) District 10

District 10, or D10, is a popular RP server that is known for its quality gaming. It offers fully customizable cars, civilian jobs, and many more. The developer describes the server's experience as follows:

“Welcome to District 10! Where you can be the person you've always wanted. D10 pushes the boundaries on RP, giving you the free reign to take control of your life and experience.”

It should also be kept in mind that the server strictly follows a set of rules that are available on its official website (https://www.district10rp.com/). Players who want a great GTA 5 RP experience should try this server.

2) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is a popular name in the Grand Theft Auto RP community. It promotes a peaceful gameplay experience where scandalous activities such as hacking, cheating, racist remarks, hateful behavior, etc., are completely banned. The moderators are also very strict about their server's rules and will ban anyone who disrupts the game.

Players can be mechanics, emergency service workers, police, downtown cab drivers, thugs, and criminals, and can do many other jobs in the popular GTA roleplay server. However, you must have the Rage MP client and a voice communication system (a working pair of headphones and a mic) to join Eclipse RP.

1) NoPixel

The NoPixel GTA RP server is undoubtedly among the most popular roleplaying servers ever. It was launched in 2016 and currently operates on the NoPixel 3.0 server. Players can head to its official website (https://www.nopixel.net/upload/index.php) to apply for a slot on the server.

However, it is one of the most demanded servers in the Grand Theft Auto roleplaying community. There is always a long queue of players waiting to get approval. Players can opt for the paid service to make their joining process faster.

