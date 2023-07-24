5 best GTA RP servers to join in 2023, ranked

GTA RP is one of the most popular aspects of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 in multiplayer mode. Although Rockstar Games already provides an official multiplayer version titled Grand Theft Auto Online, roleplaying is an unofficial way of playing the game using third-party services. The RP servers are created and maintained by independent bodies, but they use Rockstar Games’ properties to host their gameplay.

GTA roleplaying started back in 2015, and it is still going strong. While many players have tried multiple servers, new players may have some trouble starting their journey. This article lists and ranks five of the best RP servers that GTA 5 players can join in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best GTA 5 RP servers worth trying in 2023

5) EchoRP

EchoRP offers several gameplay options that you can try to have a great time in the game. It is one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers in 2023 and has over 40 thousand active members. The developers describe the server as follows:

“EchoRP is a well established FiveM Roleplay community that aims to provide virtual realism via serious Roleplay.”

It offers custom scripts, unique clothing, realistic vehicle handling, balanced economy, and many other aspects that make the RP server stand out from the crowd. Interested players can visit its official website (https://echorp.net/) to join the game.

4) TwitchRP

If you are a regular Twitch streamer, then TwitchRP GTA RP is one of the best servers to try in 2023. As the name implies, the server is a hub for gamers and Twitch streamers and offers a well-balanced gameplay experience for all. It has a global community of over 20k members.

You can take part in several jobs such as recycling, delivery, mechanic, car dealership, fishing, mining, hunting, and many other things that are not available in the official games. However, you must also adhere to the strict rules to continue playing in the GTA RP server.

3) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is a popular server that uses the RageMP Client to host the game. As is customary, you must also install the same setup to join the server. It promotes a peaceful experience and requires all players to follow the same rules. Any tricks, such as GTA Online money glitches or power gaming are strictly prohibited.

One thing of note is that members of the Eclipse RP server use voice chat to communicate with one another, so all members must have a working pair of headphones and a mic for the same. Interested players can visit their website (https://eclipse-rp.net/) and apply to join the game.

2) GTA World RP

GTA World RP promotes itself as a text-based roleplay server, and it is also the only server that uses in-game chatting to communicate instead of voice. As a result, it has become popular among players who don’t prefer to talk to strangers on the internet but still want to experience RP gaming.

However, this unique aspect also makes the joining process very lengthy. The server is constantly crowded, with many players always waiting to join the game. However, you can become a patron to speed up the process. The Grand Theft Auto roleplaying server uses the RageMP Client.

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is undoubtedly the best and one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers in 2023. It is also one of the oldest servers in the category, having been launched in 2016. Currently, players can join the NoPixel 3.0 server, which offers a wide range of gameplay options.

However, the admission process is extremely lengthy and difficult. Although the moderators offer a free-to-join server, many fans prefer paying for their spots. The server can host up to 200 players, but it only allows 32 at a time. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are laos hoping for a similar RP experience in the upcoming game.

