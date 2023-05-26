GTA 5 RP TwitchRP: Server download, how to play, members, and more

The GTA 5 RP TwitchRP is well-known in the Grand Theft Auto roleplaying community. As the name implies, it is a roleplay server primarily created for Twitch streamers. It is also popular among new players as it is easier to join than other servers. While there are many other RP servers, the TwitchRP server stands out by providing unique co-op gameplay features that keep players engaged.

The gameplay experience in TwitchRP is more subtle and lifelike than the hustle and bustle of the official game. This article briefly describes how players can join TwitchRP, its rules, and other information.

Important details to know before joining GTA 5 RP TwitchRP

The TwitchRP GTA 5 RP server is one of the oldest in the community. According to its official website (https://twitchrp.com), it was founded in the fall of 2015 by a group of streamers looking for a safe place to create Grand Theft Auto 5-related content. Currently, the server is co-owned by four individuals: GameWithMe, RagingRavage, TessAnn, and Shortyhage.

The official tagline of the popular GTA 5 RP server is “Where Stories Begin,” and it describes itself as follows:

“TwitchRP is a global community spanning over 20,000 members, connecting roleplayers all around the world. We host an ever-changing library of game servers but focus primarily on Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, ARK and Conan.”

Standard rules of TwitchRP

Every GTA 5 roleplaying server has its own rules, and TwitchRP is no exception. The official website elaborately describes all the rules players must follow when joining the server. To ensure a smooth gameplay experience, the moderators added 17 Community Rules and nine Server Rules. Some of them are as follows:

Players and their characters must be 18 or older.

Players must link their Steam and Discord accounts to get to the allowlist.

Glitching or using other exploits in the server is prohibited.

How to join TwitchRP

The TwitchRP application process is relatively simple, and all players can complete it in a matter of minutes by following the steps outlined below:

Click on the Apply button on the official page. Link your Steam account to log in. Log in with your Discord account and authorize the process. Select GTA from the list of servers. Fill in the application details and click Submit Application.

Members and activities on the TwitchRP server

TwitchRP is home to many Twitch streamers, including VisionaryJane, WackyPro, ElatedPengu, and others. Twitch streamers mostly run the community, and new players can easily join and begin their GTA 5 roleplay journey.

The modders offer many jobs such as recycling, mechanics, delivery, car dealing, marijuana production, trafficking, heists, and more. These jobs are divided into two categories: Open and Whitelist, and players can select any of them.

