5 best GTA RP servers for veterans in 2023, ranked

GTA RP is a popular way to play Grand Theft Auto 5 in multiplayer mode, being part of the game since its release. Currently, there are several roleplaying servers that players can choose from. However, veteran players usually prefer joining old servers they once played on. The roleplaying aspect has changed drastically since its inception and is now bigger and better than ever.

It goes without saying that roleplaying gameplay in 2015 differs from the contemporary style. Still, some servers try to preserve the old gameplay feel. This article lists and ranks five of the best GTA 5 RP servers for veteran players in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best GTA RP servers for veterans to join in 2023

5) TwitchRP

The TwitchRP GTA 5 RP server was launched in 2015 and has become one of the biggest communities for the game. As the name implies, it is mostly popular among Twitch streamers, with the player base reflecting the same. This is the best server if you are a Twitch user looking for a friendly and safe environment to play the game.

Interested players can join TwitchRP by visiting their official website (https://twitchrp.com) and applying for a spot through their Discord server. However, read all the rules and regulations before applying.

4) District 10

Although new compared to other servers on the list, the District 10 GTA RP provides a homely experience for all types of players. Therefore, whether you are a newbie or a veteran, District 10 is one of the best to join in 2023.

It is a fictional city based in Los Santos. Although it uses the same in-game properties provided by Rockstar Games, members prefer to call the city District 10 or D10. You can visit their official website (www.district10rp.com) and read the rules before applying for a spot on the GTA RP server.

3) GTA World RP

GTA World RP is one of the most distinct Grand Theft Auto RP servers. While the gameplay aspect is similar to other roleplaying servers, this one prioritizes text-based communication over voice or other methods.

If you don’t like communicating verbally with strangers on the Internet, join this server for a safe gameplay experience. However, the admission process is a little lengthy since it is the only popular server with this unique feature. Nonetheless, players can visit the server’s official website and apply for a slot.

2) Eclipse RP

Eclipse roleplay is a fairly new server comprising many players new to the game. Still, experienced roleplayers can join in and learn new ways of playing GTA 5 RP. The developers use the RageMP Client, which players must download and install on their PCs to join the game.

The moderators have implemented a series of rules to maintain peace and regularity in the server. Players must first read and agree to all the rules before applying to join Eclipse RP. Activities such as cheating, hacking, hateful behavior, and harassing NPCs are strictly prohibited. Any player who attempts to Fail RP will be permanently banned from the server.

1) NoPixel

Many players may have heard about the NoPixel GTA 5 server at least once. It is one of the oldest and most popular servers, launched in 2016. Many veteran gamers can still be seen actively playing on the server.

However, the admission process is very complex, and the moderators give higher priority to paid users. Interested players can visit their official website (https://www.nopixel.net) and apply for any of the categories (paid or unpaid). However, you must have the FiveM framework installed to join the game.

Poll : Have you ever joined any of these GTA RP servers? Yes No 0 votes