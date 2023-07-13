GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (July 13 to July 19, 2023)

A new GTA Online weekly update is on the horizon, and Rockstar Games is all set to officially release it on July 13, 2023. However, data miners from GTA Forums have already leaked information about the upcoming update, which has gone viral in the community. It is unlikely the gaming studio will verify the leaks, considering the time left for the official release.

According to the data miners, Rockstar Games did not release any new vehicles from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, it will add two new ones to the Diamond Casino Podium and LS Car Meet Prize Rides.

Rockstar Games will add the Annis Savestra as the Podium Vehicle and the Dewbauchee Seven-70 as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the July 13 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Annis Savestra as the new Podium Vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online. While it was removed from the in-game stores after the June 2023 DLC update, players can now reacquire it from the Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood, Los Santos.

Although the car is technically free, players must participate in the ongoing Lucky Draw competition and win the vehicle reward to own it. Rockstar Games included 20 possible rewards in the Lucky Wheel with only a 5% chance of winning the Podium Car.

However, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to ensure victory every time. Using this method will increase your chances of scoring the Podium reward, allowing you to collect the limited-time car easily.

Interestingly, the game studio will add another vehicle as the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride. The Dewbauchee Seven-70, one of the removed cars in GTA Online after the Mercenaries DLC, will return to the game for a limited period.

If you don’t already have the vehicle, you can get it this week by winning the Pursuit series race two days in a row.

Brief details about the Annis Savestra and Dewbauchee Seven-70

The Annis Savestra is a two-seater sports car with a compact body. It is based on the real-life Series II-III Mazda Savanna/RX3 and has a similar boxy design. The engine bay houses an inline-four engine bearing four throttle bodies. It is also a weaponized vehicle that comes with two front-facing machine guns.

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is a stylish sports car based on the real-life Aston Martin One-77. It has an aerodynamic body that helps the car attain a top speed of 123.50 mph or 198.75 km/h. It is one of the fastest GTA Online cars and can be used in races.

