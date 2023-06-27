5 fastest cars in GTA Online exclusive to PS5, ranked

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced version, adding a slew of new features. While the gameplay is mostly the same across all platforms, players on new consoles enjoy exclusive content and special vehicles. The gaming studio introduced a new vehicle workshop called Hao’s Special Works, where most of the new cars can be modified.

However, determining the actual speed of a vehicle is still a time-consuming process, and Rockstar Games does not provide a way to do so without owning them individually. This causes many PS5 players to waste their money. To help, this article lists and ranks five of the fastest PlayStation 5-exclusive vehicles in GTA Online that gamers can purchase.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Pfister Astron Custom, and 3 more fastest PS5-exclusive cars in GTA Online

5) Imponte Arbiter GT

The Imponte Arbiter GT is one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life 1970 Pontiac GTO and has a boxy muscle car design. The front engine bay houses a single-cam V8 engine and a three-speed transmission box that propels the car to a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h).

You can also apply HSW improvements to the vehicle, which increases the top speed up to 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h). However, it takes 1:10.670 minutes to complete a lap.

4) Karin S95

The Karin S95 is a sports car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) normally and 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) with HSW upgrades. It is based on the real-life Toyota GT86 and has a stylish aerodynamic design.

The car is powered by a Flat-4/Boxer engine and a six-speed transmission box. Racing enthusiasts can take it to the racetrack where it can finish a lap in 1:05.699 minutes.

3) Pfister Astron Custom

Despite its round boxy design, the Pfister Astron Custom is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2023. It is an improved version of the Pfister Astron with unique modifications and performance. When fully upgraded, it has a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) normally and 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) with HSW upgrades.

The Pfister Astron Custom is powered by a V-shaped engine, seven-speed transmission, and an all-wheel drive layout. The GTA Online car can finish a lap in 1:06.966 minutes.

2) Coil Cyclone II

The Coil Cyclone II is an electric supercar inspired by the Rimac Nevera. Since it has an electric engine, it can accelerate quickly and reach its top speed almost instantly. The normal top speed is 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and the HSW top speed is 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h) when fully upgraded.

The GTA Online car has an aggressive aerodynamic design with a lowered stance. The all-wheel drive layout also helps it stay stable on most surfaces. However, it is prone to rumbling at extreme top speeds.

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the fastest cars on the PS5. It is a weaponized version of the standard Pegassi Ignus that can be upgraded in Hao’s workshop. The vehicle has a normal top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and an HSW speed of 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h).

It is one of the most popular cars in the game, and many players also want to drive it in the future after GTA 6 announcement. The roof has a 20mm M197 Gatling gun that is useful in various defensive and offensive situations.

While these are the fastest Grand Theft Auto Online cars on the PS5, they are also quite expensive. The cheapest model on the list costs $1.5 million before upgrades. Many players have been seen using GTA Online money glitches to acquire such expensive cars in the game.

