5 best GTA RP servers worth joining in 2023, ranked

GTA Roleplay offers a new way to enjoy the Grand Theft Auto 5 experience. RP gameplay started almost immediately after the release of GTA 5, and many players still prefer it to the original titles. There are a number of private servers that use Rockstar Games’ properties to provide a distinct multiplayer experience. As of now, there are a slew of roleplaying servers that one can join.

However, new players often get confused about which server to join. It should be noted that not all servers are open and free for everyone.

This article ranks five of the best Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers that you can join in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 5 best GTA RP servers for a unique gameplay experience in 2023

5) EchoRP

EchoRP is a well-known GTA 5 RP server that offers players several options to enjoy their gameplay. It is a whitelisted server that has over 39,000 active members. Players can apply to join the server by visiting its official website (https://echorp.net/) and joining the Discord server.

The popular FiveM-based server offers quality roleplay, balanced economy, custom scripts, unique clothes, and realistic handling for vehicles. Players must follow a long list of rules that are mentioned on the website. Some notable streamers on the servers are itsMag, MoneyMiggy, SkinnyCraig, Fluxx19, and more.

4) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is one of the newest and most popular GTA RP servers in 2023. It uses the RageMP Client to host the server, and players must download it to access the gameplay. Voice chatting is the primary method of communication, and all players must have a working pair of headphones and a mic to join.

The moderators promote a peaceful environment in the servers, and all players must follow strict rules to maintain decorum. Cheating, hacking, racist comments, hateful behavior, harassing NPCs, etc., are counted as serious offenses and can lead to a permanent ban from the server.

3) TwitchRP

If you are a streamer and looking for GTA 5 Roleplay servers to join, TwitchRP is one of the best platforms to get on. It is one of the oldest RP servers and is mostly popular among Twitch players. According to its official website (https://twitchrp.com/), the community has over 20,000 active members.

Players can work in recycling, delivery, mechanic, car dealership, and many other jobs available on the server. You can also perform side hustles such as fishing, mining, hunting, and many other things that are listed under the Hobbies category.

2) GTA World RP

While most servers require players to use headphones and a mic to communicate with others, GTA World RP ditches this aspect and puts emphasis on text-based communication. Therefore, players who prefer privacy and don’t want to communicate with strangers can try this server in 2023. However, this unique aspect also makes the admission process of the popular RP server a little lengthy.

Similar to Eclipse RP, this option uses the RageMP Client to run the gameplay server. Although players can donate to join the server, there is no pay-to-win scenario, and the moderators promote equal gameplay for all.

1) NoPixel

GTA 5 NoPixel is the biggest and most popular RP server in the community. The server was launched in 2016 and recently upgraded to Nopixel 3.0 version. It is worth noting that it is one of the most demanded servers, and there is always a long queue of players to join the gameplay.

Despite this, players can become a patron and donate money to boost their joining process. The server has around 200 spots. However, the moderators only allow 32 players at a time to provide a balanced and enjoyable gaming experience.

