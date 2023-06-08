5 reasons why Nopixel is the best GTA 5 RP server of all time

When it comes to GTA 5 RP, NoPixel has been the undisputed king for many years. The popular modded Grand Theft Auto 5 multiplayer server debuted in 2016 and has since hosted a large number of players, making it one of the most popular roleplaying servers of all time. Although there are numerous other RP servers for the game, many prefer to play on NoPixel for a more refined gaming experience.

The FiveM-based GTA RP server is home to many popular gamers, Twitch streamers, and other regular players. Although the application process is very competitive, this has little impact on NoPixel’s popularity. This article lists five reasons why Nopixel is the best GTA 5 RP server of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 factors that make NoPixel the best among all GTA 5 RP servers

1) Biggest roleplaying community

The NoPixel server hosts the largest number of active players for GTA 5 RP gameplay. Although the developers have not provided any official figures for their player base, many reports indicate that the server has more than 20,000 members in total. Furthermore, while it can host up to 200 players, only 32 are permitted at any given time.

The figures above clearly show that NoPixel is, without a doubt, the largest Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplaying server, and almost every player wants to join it to enjoy the experience it offers.

2) Strict admission process

Although the NoPixel server has the highest demand among all popular GTA 5 RP servers, the moderators have maintained a strict admission process to filter for genuine players. A free server usually attracts players with vastly different game knowledge and experience.

Although NoPixel has a free public server, it prioritizes donors and every application is thoroughly reviewed as well. This filters out most (if not all) unwanted and inexperienced players who may disrupt the gameplay experience. NoPixel places a high value on adhering to the server rules, and the stringent admission process makes it easier for moderators to keep the server running smoothly.

3) Realism is given priority

One of the main characteristics of the GTA 5 RP NoPixel server is realism, and the developers have done their best to make the gameplay experience as realistic as possible. While Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant have a slew of futuristic and alien tech, NoPixel has removed the majority of them to provide a more life-like experience.

Players have to abide by real-life rules in the game. Every job and activity has an application process, and you can only engage in them with the required permissions. Unrealistic activities such as spawning things instantaneously or flying over objects with regular vehicles are strictly prohibited.

4) Ample jobs for everyone

The NoPixel server has plenty of jobs for every member. If you are granted admission into the server, you must complete certain assigned tasks to keep the game running. This may also require you to cooperate with others to accomplish a job.

One thing to keep in mind is that the popular GTA 5 roleplay server has different job categories. You can work as a cop, paramedic, mechanic, shopkeeper, or take up other civilian roles. If you prefer a criminal life, you can become a thief, bank robber, illegal drug trader, or engage in other criminal activities.

5) Up-to-date gameplay elements

The NoPixel GTA 5 RP server is known for having regular updates to the gameplay. The moderators are very active with real-life events, and these are frequently added to the server with slight modifications to match the in-game aesthetics.

You can find new vehicles, community events, weapons, and many other elements that are not present in GTA 5. The modders try to keep the vehicles identical to their real-life counterparts, so you'll get to drive some of the most iconic cars. However, you must first earn the vehicle or the facility to use it.

Poll : Have you ever joined the NoPixel server? Yes No 0 votes