GTA Vice City is now 21 years old: A deep-dive into its iconic map and story

It's been 21 years since GTA Vice City made its presence felt back in 2002. All the veteran Grand Theft Auto fans remember and cherish this game and still consider it one of the most iconic ones in the series. Well, there are many reasons why Vice City could make such a mark on the gaming community, and is still remembered so fondly today.

Be it the voiced protagonist or the incredible plot, the game has tons of things that were a first in the Grand Theft Auto series. These are just some things that make GTA Vice City so good allowing the game to still hold itself against others even today.

In this article, we will talk about some of the things that made the world of Vice City iconic.

GTA Vice City has a charismatic protagonist that fits the story well

Rockstar Games rolled out GTA Vice City soon after Liberty City. While the previous game was not too well received because of a couple of issues, the latter blew everyone away. Ever since the Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors started floating around the internet, everybody is reminiscing about the old game.

Not only was Tommy Vercetti the first voiced protagonist of the series, but it also had several complex gameplay mechanics that were previously absent from Grand Theft Auto titles. Apart from the world, Tommy himself was a much better written and flushed character than his predecessor protagonists.

The story also made sense and Tommy's actions were a necessity to progress the plot. Veteran players also remember some of the incredibly difficult missions from Vice City that have imprinted themselves on the gaming community. Moreover, thanks to his charismatic nature, a lot of fans also consider Tommy the best protagonist in the GTA series.

Many people had low expectations from the game's story but Rockstar proved them wrong. Players were engaged in Tommy's life, and his fall and rise to the top felt like their own victory. This is a testament to a good plot that captured everyone's attention.

The dynamic map of GTA Vice City was a huge improvement from its predecessors

Rockstar Games tried to mirror the real-life Miami City for Grand Theft Auto Vice City's map. Although it is not the perfect recreation, they were able to implement a lot of actual buildings and successfully capture the vibe of this amazing city.

Unlike its predecessors, Vice City's map did not feel bland. It had both the beaches and the tall city line making things dynamic. Since the game is set in the 80's, the NPCs behaved in a similar manner making things look and feel more real. The incredible playlist of the game also featured prominent artists from that time making things feel incredible.

Vice City's map, although small, had tons of different varieties that included bars, apartments, and garages making it look realistic. Rockstar Games also improved the NPC and police AI to make the world more lively. If the GTA 6 leaks are true, then we can expect the upcoming title to take place in the same Vice City that we know and love.

These were some reasons that make Vice City such an iconic game in the series. Fans are hoping that the upcoming title will surpass all expectations and live up to its predecessor's legacy.

