“GTA 6??????”: Fans react to Alan Wake 2 gameplay after getting no announcement by Rockstar

While GTA 6 is nowhere near being released, fans seem to enjoy the newly launched Alan Wake 2 video game. One of the most famous Rockstar enthusiasts, Gtamen, posted a gameplay screenshot of the latest survival horror game. In the caption, they referred to Rockstar’s upcoming title, as well as expressed their frustration of not getting any announcement for the same:

“GTA 6??????”

This could also mean their disappointment, particularly since many fans had high hopes that the next Grand Theft Auto title would be announced on October 26, 2023.

GTA 6 fans are now enjoying Alan Wake 2 while waiting for an announcement

As seen in the above-mentioned X post, fans expected a GTA 6 announcement on October 26, 2023. While it’s understandable for long-time fans of the series to feel disappointed, it's worth noting that gamers have started enjoying the newly released Alan Wake 2 video game.

Gtamen was not the only one reacting to the horror-survival game with a Grand Theft Auto 6 reference. Here are some of the best post reactions on X, showing both humor as well as the frustration of gamers for not getting any announcement yet:

A collage of X posts' screenshots showing different reactions to the mentioned Alan Wake 2 screenshot (Image via X, formerly known as Twitter)

More about Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 was released on October 27, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Epic Games Store). Like the original, the survival-horror video game is a third-person shooter that can use light against enemies. Players can encounter various dark forces and cult members with limited space for ammo and healing items.

Like Grand Theft Auto games, it has a lot of exciting moments that players get to experience throughout their journey. The best feature of Alan Wake 2 is its two distinctive campaigns, which players can enjoy as Alan Wake and Saga Anderson. The story blends and allows gamers to switch between the characters at certain points throughout the story.

Alan Wake 2 was developed by Remedy Entertainment, the company popular for their contribution to the popular Max Payne and Control series.

Alan Wake 2 synopsis:

Alan Wake, a lost writer, gets trapped in a nightmare prison beyond the real world. He writes a dark story in an attempt to escape and beat the devil.

Saga Anderson, an FBI profiler, arrives in Bright Falls and investigates a string of murders when it turns into a nightmare based on a horror story.

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is not releasing anytime soon, Alan Wake 2 seems like the perfect game to play while waiting for the next big title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

