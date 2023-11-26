5 best ways to make money in GTA Online amid Black Friday 2023 event

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a variety of ways for both beginners and veterans to make money in the game. Rockstar Games even adds new missions and tasks for players occasionally, especially during some specific events. Right now, players can use the ongoing Black Friday 2023 event and sale to speed up their cash collection and invest in expensive businesses in the game.

However, if someone has not read the changelog, it can be a little tricky to pinpoint the specific tasks that can earn more money during the event. This article will highlight five of the most effective methods to make more cash during the ongoing event in the game.

Top 5 ways to utilize the ongoing Black Friday event to make more money in GTA Online

1) Complete the Casino Story Missions

While the Casino Story Missions require the players to make an initial investment, the ongoing GTA Online Black Friday 2023 event is offering 3x cash and RP on the rewards making it a great way to make more money.

To complete these missions, players will first need to purchase a VIP membership for the Diamond Casino and Resort and then get a Penthouse that will cost a minimum of $1,500,000. However, the Casino Penthouses are also available at a 40% discount rate till November 29.

Generally, players can make around $350,000 just from completing the six tasks. However, meeting some specific requirements will give additional cash rewards that can reach around $700,000 making it a great money-making scheme in GTA Online.

2) Vespucci Job (Remix)

Vespucci Job (Remix) is another way to make a decent amount of money in GTA Online while having fun. All the players in the event lobby get divided into two teams- Interceptors and Runners.

As the name suggests, the task of the runner is to collect all 15 of the checkpoints inside the bounded area before the timer runs out. The Interceptor needs to make sure that the runners are unable to do so by ramming into them or using the vehicle's weapons to take them out.

If one manages to win all the rounds, they can make a quick $100k in under 20 minutes in the game. On top of that, Rockstar Games is offering a 3x cash and RP boost for participating in the event. So, it is a great time to have fun and make money together.

3) Armored Truck Robberies

The Freemode of GTA Online has several random events that allow the players to make quick cash and keep grinding the activity. The Armored Truck Robberies are a similar event that a player can trigger if they are above level 19 in the game.

These special trucks appear as a blue bank van icon on the map once the players are in a 400-meter radius. Once they spot the vehicle, the goal is to use sticky bombs to blow off the back door and collect the case. Doing so will reward them with cash and RP.

With the ongoing events, players can make double the rewards with the 2x cash and RP bonus. Since it has a relatively short cooldown, one can keep grinding this event this week to collect a decent amount of money.

4) Casino Work Missions

Unlike the Casino Story Missions, the Casino Work Missions are a part of the Freemode event that players can trigger by calling Ms. Baker at the Diamond Casino. However, you will need to be a VIP/CEO or MC President to start the events.

There are a total of 13 missions that players can participate in. They have a decent payout that generally varies from $5000 to $10,000. However, the ongoing 3x cash and RP boost for the Casino Work Missions makes it a great opportunity to make more money in-game.

So, if players don't want to engage in some serious or drawn-out missions, they can choose to complete these tasks and get easy money while roaming around the city in GTA Online.

5) Participate in the Diamond Casino Heist

Throughout this week (till November 29), the Diamond Casino Bank Heist has a greater chance of giving the players diamond making it a very profitable venture to participate in.

With some initial investment and a group of friends, players can participate in this heist and keep grinding it till the last date. Since the chances of obtaining a diamond are high, playing the heist multiple times will be effective.

On a good day, players can make a whopping $10.34 - $11.37 million through this event, making it one of the most profitable heists in GTA Online. While the payout is mostly good if one is lucky to obtain a Diamond, other items pay a decent amount of money as well.

So, these are some good ways to make good money in GTA Online during the ongoing event. Hopefully, Rockstar Games plans similar events in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

