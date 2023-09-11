Top 5 money-making GTA Online Heists of all time

Money is the most essential commodity in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While there are many ways of getting rich in the game, none are as quick and profitable as heists. Oddly enough, heists were not a part of the popular multiplayer title at launch, and it took Rockstar Games some time to add them. However, there are countless options available today, helping players make millions.

Before beginning a heist, one must have an idea of its payout since not all of them are equally profitable. So, here are the top five money-making GTA Online Heists of all time.

The Doomsday Scenario and four other top money-making GTA Online Heists of all time

5) The Bogdan Problem

The Bogdan Problem is one of the three Doomsday Heist acts. Between two and four players are eligible for its finale, which splits them into two teams. One is tasked with infiltrating a submarine using the Ocelot Stromberg, while the other provides cover via GTA Online's Mammoth Avenger.

Once the Stromberg team's job is done, the Avenger team must collect them and deliver the aircraft to a drop-off to complete the heist. The Bogdan Problem pays around $1,425,000 on Normal difficulty. However, the final payout can be increased to $1,781,250 by playing on Hard difficulty.

4) The Pacific Standard Job

The Pacific Standard Job is a classic bank robbery scenario, which requires the participation of four players. Rockstar Games introduced it in GTA Online with the Heists update back in 2015, making it one of the oldest heists in the game.

Its setup missions consist of multiple high-risk situations and even a battle with a rival heist crew. Upon successful completion, The Pacific Standard Job pays $750,000 on Easy, $1,500,000 on Normal, and $1,875,000 on Hard difficulty.

3) The Doomsday Scenario

As indicated by its name, The Doomsday Scenario is one of the acts of The Doomsday Heist and is the most lucrative of the three. Akin to The Bogdan Problem, The Doomsday Scenario can also be executed by two to four players.

Although this heist is rather lengthy, it is fun to play. Completing it on Normal difficulty pays $1,800,000, whereas doing the same on Hard difficulty fetches $2,250,000. It is, hence, one of the best ways to grind GTA Online while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist was added to GTA 5's online mode in late 2019 and requires the Arcade to set up. Players can approach it in three ways: Silent and Sneaky, Big Con, or Aggressive.

There are three options for The Diamond Casino Heist's primary target, Cash, Gold, and Diamonds. The highest payout, 3,619,000, can be earned by looting Diamonds on Hard difficulty. That said, Rockstar only makes Diamonds available occasionally.

The next most profitable option is looting Gold on Hard difficulty to earn $2,843,500. If you do the same on Normal, the payout is $2,585,000.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the only GTA Online heist that can be played solo. It takes place on Cayo Perico Island and can be completed in a variety of ways. To undertake this job, one must own a Diamond Casino Penthouse and the Kosatka submarine.

Additionally, players must loot secondary targets, with the primary goal being the best payout. Stealing the Panther Statue as the primary and Gold as the secondary target pays $4,089,152 on Hard difficulty. Unfortunately, the Panther Statue is only available occasionally.

However, other primary targets, such as the Pink Diamond, also pay well. Beating the finale undetected within 15 minutes, without failing any hacks, completes the Elite Challenge, which yields bonus cash.

