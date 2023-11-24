GTA Online Casino Story Missions: How to get started, rewards, and more

GTA Online has various missions and tasks to keep the fans busy and invested. However, the Casino Story Missions are one of the more popular ones. Added to the online multiplayer with The Diamond Casino & Resort update back in 2019, this set of missions can be pretty rewarding. However, a lot of players are unaware of how to trigger them and start working for Agatha Baker.

This article explains how you can trigger the Casino Story Missions and what rewards you can get after completing them.

The Casino Story Missions are a great way to earn money in GTA Online without too many issues

To start the Casino Story Missions in GTA Online, you must first get a VIP membership for the Diamond Casino and Resort and then purchase a Master Penthouse. This property is available at various prices, but you will need to spend a minimum of $1,500,000 to start. Once the transaction is done, you can access the missions from the casino.

To begin, you will need to head over to the staff-only section of the casino marked as A on the map and pick the available missions.

There are a total of six missions that you will need to complete. You will earn handsome rewards for doing them the first time:

Loose Cheng ($50,000) House Keeping ($50,000) Strong Arm Tactics ($50,000) Play to Win ($50,000) Bad Beat ($50,000) Cashing Out ($100,000)

Now, you are advised to complete the missions in this order if you wish to make the maximum profit. While these missions require you to get into a team of two to four, they can now be done solo after the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Here are some additional rewards for meeting specific requirements during these missions:

$50,000 for completing the missions without losing a life.

for completing the missions without losing a life. $500,000 for completing all the missions in order.

for completing all the missions in order. $100,000 and the Paragon R (Armoured) vehicle for playing as the host/leader during all the missions.

and the for playing as the host/leader during all the missions. $100,000 for playing as a crew member.

You can earn an additional 3x cash and RP for the Casino Story Missions during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update (November 23-29). This is a great chance to collect valuable resources and prepare for the upcoming Winter DLC update, which could possibly arrive in early December.

Since the GTA 6 trailer is also approaching, everyone in the Grand Theft Auto community is excited about what Rockstar Games has in store for everybody.

