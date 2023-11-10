5 best cars added to GTA Online since Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

GTA Online has had several amazing DLCs where Rockstar Games added tons of new missions and vehicles to keep the community invested and happy. The Los Santos Drug Wars was one of the more warmly received updates as it not only implemented new ways to earn money, but also brought along some vehicles that play a prominent role in the drugs trade.

Ever since then, the video game publisher has been on a roll, and the online multiplayer mode received a roster of new cars. However, not every one of them is worth the price and effort, and newbies often have trouble distinguishing between them.

So, this article will list the best cars that Rockstar has added to GTA Online since the LS Drug Wars update.

Top 5 best cars in GTA Online that appeared after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

5) Toundra Panthere

The Toundra Panthere is a sports car added to GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022. This beautiful yet sleek vehicle is a great purchase for anyone who wishes to go fast, but doesn't want to stand out too much.

Rockstar Games designed it after the real-life 2017 Alpine A110, giving it that subtle look. However, it can reach a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) which will take anyone by surprise. Anyone interested in adding it to their garage will need to spend $2,170,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

4) Bravado Hotring Hellfire

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2, which gives it a unique and recognizable look. It first appeared in the online multiplayer in 2023 as a part of the Mercenaries update in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Capable of achieving a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) without a hitch, this beautiful car will cost you $1,810,000. But, this is a genuine price for all the power and performance that this sports car delivers. It has great acceleration and handling, making it suitable for both the tracks and normal roads in Los Santos.

3) Karin Hotring Everon

Unlike other typical sports cars, the Karin Hotring Everon does not come off as fast at first glance. But, this is where it fools everyone before leaving them in the dust with its top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h), excellent acceleration, and exceptional handling.

However, one will need to spend a total sum of $1,790,000 to own this 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR-inspired car in GTA Online. While this might seem a big amount, the price-to-performance ratio of this sports car is worth the money. It was featured in the online multiplayer as a part of the LS Drug Wars DLC update in 2023.

2) Overflod Entity MT

While Toundra Panthere and Karin Hotring Everon might not look fast and agile, the Overflod Entity MT has the design and the top speed suitable for a Super Car in GTA Online. It first appeared in the game in 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Since then, it has been one of the top picks of every racer due to its top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h), which can be further boosted to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) with the HSW upgrade. The only thing holding the newbies from purchasing this monster is its huge price tag of $2,355,000. Fortunately, it does sometimes go down with the GTA Online weekly update.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the rightful owner of the first place on this list with its top speed and performance. Added to multiplayer with the Mercenaries DLC in 2023, this Ferrari Roma-inspired car is one of the vehicles that can equip both the Imani tech and the HSW Performance mod upgrades in GTA Online.

It can go as fast as 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) without sacrificing the handling, which makes it a great pick for races. On top of that, this speed can be further increased to 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) with the HSW Mods. Anyone interested in this armored sports car will need to spend $2,380,000 in the game.

