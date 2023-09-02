5 fastest super cars in GTA Online (September 2023)

Super cars are a great combination of impressive looks as well as spectacular performance, and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features quite a few of them. Currently, there are a total of 57 super cars in the game. Most of them cost well over a million dollars but are definitely worth the investment. Those looking for fast rides can pick one from this category to easily fulfill their needs.

However, given the amount of choices, it can get a little confusing as to which is the best option. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at the five fastest super cars in GTA Online in September 2023. The list is based on each vehicle's top speed, deduced by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322.

Declasse Scramjet and 4 other fastest super cars in GTA Online (September 2023)

1) Grotti Vigilante

Grotti Vigilante is the perfect choice for Batman fans. Its design is pretty recognizable as it is based on the Batmobile featured in the Hollywood films Batman & Batman Returns. It is available on Warstock Cache and Carry and costs $3,750,000.

Vigilante's top speed, 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h, is the fastest among super cars in GTA Online. In fact, it can go even faster using its Rocket Boost. Additionally, this car is bulletproof from all sides and can fire deadly Homing Missiles, making it one of the best vehicles in the game.

Whether it will also make an appearance in the next entry in the series, GTA 6, is unknown at the moment.

2) Declasse Scramjet

Rockstar Games designed the Declasse Scramjet, taking inspiration from the Mach 5 seen in the 1960s anime Speed Racer and the real-life car, Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale. Akin to the Grotti Vigilante, this car features a Rocket Boost and has an incredibly fast top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h.

However, it also boasts a verticle jumping ability that can be quite handy in a variety of situations. The Scramjet, unfortunately, is a little costlier, having a Warstock Cache and Carry price tag of $4,000,000.

That said, it is available at a 30% discount through September 6, 2023, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

Principe Deveste Eight's stylish design is a blend of the Mazda Furai and the Devel Sixteen. It is available on the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $1,795,000, which is somewhat affordable.

As for speed, the Deveste Eight can hit a base top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h. Interestingly, it can be equipped with HSW Performance upgrades in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, which increases its standard top speed to a blazing 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

4) Overflod Entity MT

Overflod Entity MT's ultra-modern build, inspired by the 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko, makes it seem like a car from the future. Therefore, it can add a lot of variety to any player's collection. In terms of performance, the Entity MT can go as fast as 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h, which is marginally slower than the Deveste Eight.

That said, it can also be equipped with HSW Performance upgrades to raise its top speed to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h. Those interested in this ride will have to pay $2,355,000 on Legendary Motorsport to acquire it.

5) Pegassi Torero XO

The final entry on this list is the Pegassi Torero XO, which Rockstar Games seemingly based on the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. While it does not qualify for HSW Performance upgrades, it still boasts an impressive top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h.

There are tons of customization options for the Torero XO, which can be purchased and applied in any vehicle workshop. However, to purchase the vehicle, players must pay a hefty $2,890,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

Poll : Do you have enough money to buy the cars on this list? Yes No 0 votes