Rockstar finally makes GTA Online Nightclub the best thing to own this week (August 31 to September 6)

Rockstar Games has updated GTA Online with a brand new weekly event, handing staggering bonuses to Nightclub owners. Throughout September 6, 2023, players can earn triple the amount of Daily Income from their Nightclubs, making it the best thing to own right now. That’s not all, as one can earn 2x cash and RP on completing Nightclub Sell Missions for the next seven days.

Owners of Nightclubs can also enjoy double popularity by undergoing Nightclub Management Missions.

Nightclub is once again profitable in GTA Online this week (August 31 to September 6)

After the release of the new GTA Online weekly update, Nightclub owners can earn more money than usual throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of boosted bonuses they’re entitled to this week as the business owners:

1) 2x cash and RP – Nightclub Sell Missions

Players who own a Nightclub this week can earn double the amount of cash and RP by selling goods via the Nightclub. They can access the Nightclub Management application from the office’s computer where the Sell Goods application is available. It allows the owners to complete several sell jobs to dispose of crates in return for profit.

Here is a complete list of eligible Sell Good jobs for double rewards this week:

Single Drop

Split Drops

High Risk Trade

Offshore Barge Drop

Chopper Tail

Sightseer

Buyer Associate Protection

Search for the Buyer

Undamaged Shipment Bonus

Police Ambush

2) 2x popularity – Nightclub Management Missions

Nightclub Management missions are a series of jobs that can be done in Free Mode, eliminating the need for loading screens. These management missions help increase the popularity of the business, bringing more visitors and thereby increasing daily payout. Here’re a variety of such jobs available in 2023 eligible for the double boost:

Place posters

Drop flyers

Deliver supplies

Recover supplies

Smash developer vehicles

Collect clubbers

Play music from a blimp

Destroy rival supplies

Eliminate drug operation

Recover photographs

Collect VIPs

Deliver VIP

Eject troublemaker

3) 3x cash and RP – Nightclub Daily Income

Every Nightclub owner is entitled to earn passive income everyday in Los Santos, making it one of the best businesses in GTA Online for solo players. With three times the money this week, players can earn over $100,000 every hour with 100% popularity.

Nightclub owners can also win a brand new GTA Online podium car by September 6, 2023.

