GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (August 31 to September 6)

August 2023’s last weekly update of Grand Theft Auto Online is on its way, and data miners at GTA Forums leaked it before Rockstar Games’ official announcement. Spider-Vice, also known for many previous leaks, reported that the gaming studio would introduce several new changes along with two new Podium and Prize Ride cars.

The update is expected to go live on August 31, 2023, at around 2 a.m. PST. You will be able to enjoy the benefits and rewards until September 6, 2023.

Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Benefactor Schlagen GT and Pegassi Infernus as Podium and Prize Ride cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the August 31 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

As per Spider-Vice’s leak, the American gaming studio will add the Benefactor Schlagen GT as the Podium Car reward inside The Diamond Casino & Resort in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. You can enter the casino premises and spin the Lucky Wheel to win the car this week.

However, it should be noted that the game offers a total of 20 rewards, and the Podium Car is one of the toughest rewards to win. Many players had hard luck trying to win the previous car rewards. However, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to acquire the car easily.

It is a harmless trick that does not attract penalties from Rockstar Games. However, you must use it correctly to win the car on the first try.

If you do not win the Podium Car today, you can retry after 24 real-life hours. In the meantime, you can visit the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street to check out the Pegassi Infernus. Rockstar Games will reportedly offer the car as a Prize Ride reward in GTA Online this week.

It is noteworthy that the car was removed from the multiplayer game in June 2023. However, if you want to own the Infernus as a permanent vehicle, you must win it from the LS Car Meet by finishing in the top four positions for two days in a row.

Brief details about the Benefactor Schlagen GT and Pegassi Infernus in GTA Online

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is a sports car in GTA Online that usually costs $1.3 million. It is based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT. It is one of the most elegant cars in the game and has a decent top speed of 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h.

The Pegassi Infernus is an OG car that has been in the series for years. Despite its removal from the game, players still love and desire the car. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Murciélago and can run at a top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h.

Poll : Are you planning to get these vehicles this week? Yes No 0 votes