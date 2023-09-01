5 reasons to own Scramjet in GTA Online in 2023

Most cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online are grounded in reality. Then there are those that do a great job of showcasing Rockstar Games' creativity. One such car is the Declasse Scramjet, a supercar packed with features. Its design is based on a combination of the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale and the Mach 5 from the vintage Anime series Speed Racer.

One of the few reasons why anyone might not consider buying this vehicle is its hefty price tag of four million dollars. That said, Rockstar Games has discounted it by 30% for this week. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Declasse Scramjet in GTA Online in 2023.

Interesting features and 4 other reasons to own the Scramjet in GTA Online in 2023

1) Super fast

Speed is one of the Declasse Scramjet's greatest assets. According to popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, this supercar can hit a blinding in-game top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h. This is even faster than the recently introduced Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's base top speed.

On the downside, it cannot be used in standard multiplayer races and can only participate in Special Vehicle and Transform Races, which can be pretty fun as well. The Scramjet's pace will also be of great use for traveling across GTA Online's sprawling map in no time.

2) Interesting features

Rocket Boost is a unique ability that gives GTA Online cars a temporary boost in speed. This allows the car to go faster than its standard limit for a brief moment. The feature is only available in a select few rides, and luckily, the Declasse Scramjet is one of them. The supercar becomes a force to reckon with once its 137.00 mph top speed and the power of Rocket Boost are combined.

Additionally, the Scramjet also features a vertical jump ability that can be activated even when standing still. It can be utilized to evade cops, skip traffic, and even fly momentarily when used in combination with the Rocket Boost.

3) Weapons

Aside from its impressive speed, the Declasse Scramjet boasts some highly capable weaponry as well. Among them, the guided missiles are particularly powerful; they follow the target incredibly well and can even make sharp turns where necessary. Many of the other Homing Missiles in the game lack this ability to some extent, which makes the ones in the Scramjet quite unique.

Besides guided missiles, this car also boasts a front-facing Machine Gun, which is highly effective against unarmored vehicles. A combination of these two weapons can be very handy against NPC enemies as well as griefers in GTA Online.

4) Unique liveries

The Declasse Scramjet is quite impressive even in its standard form, but applying liveries can elevate its looks to a higher degree. Here are all the liveries available for this vehicle, along with their prices in GTA Online:

Racing Stripes - $18,240

- $18,240 Neon Racer - $19,380

- $19,380 Speeder - $20,520

- $20,520 Blue Pinstripes - $21,660

- $21,660 Red Pinstripes - $22,800

- $22,800 Go Faster Flames - $23,370

- $23,370 Classic Flames - $23,939

- $23,939 Impotent Rage - $24,510

- $24,510 Republican Space Rangers - $25,080

- $25,080 Princess Robot Bubblegum - $25,650

These liveries can be bought and applied at any vehicle workshop, where you can also install other modifications. The cost of completely upgrading the Scramjet is around $281,650.

5) Great overall performance

The Declasse Scramjet's unique abilities and powerful weapons are undoubtedly its best features. That said, this Super Car is a pretty impressive vehicle even without them. The supercar's performance statistics on Rockstar Games' official website are:

Speed - 85.85

- 85.85 Acceleration - 100.00

- 100.00 Brakes - 31.67

- 31.67 Handling - 81.82

All things considered, the Declasse Scramjet is worth the four-million-dollar investment. You can get it for a much cheaper price till September 6, 2023, as the latest GTA Online weekly update has applied a 30% discount on it.

