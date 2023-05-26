Top 5 ways to counter griefers in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Griefers are the type of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players who love spoiling the game for others. Most of the player base wants to complete missions, make money and have an overall fun experience with their friends. However, griefers obstruct play in every possible way and are hard to overcome since they often have some of the best in-game equipment.

Luckily, Rockstar Games has introduced several ways to counter griefers. While some options are expensive, utilizing them is a great way to get even. Here's a list of the top five ways to counter griefers in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Using Passive Mode and four more ways to counter griefers in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

5) Use weaponized cars

Weaponized cars are one of the most effective ways to counter griefers. Players can equip them with firearms and countermeasures that can be extremely useful against foes. Imponte Deluxo, Ocelot Ardent, and the Annis ZR380 are some of the best weaponized cars in GTA Online.

They are adamant and have excellent offensive features like Homing Missiles, top-mounted turret guns, dual front-facing machine guns, and more. Weaponized cars can give griefers a taste of their own medicine. Even though they tend to be expensive, their utility far outweighs the costs.

4) Buy the best weapons

Weapons are an effective way of dealing with griefers in GTA Online. The game's catalog features weapons of all types, with some of the best ones being the Widowmaker, the Railgun, and the Unholy Hellbringer. These firearms can make quick work of NPCs, vehicles, and other players.

Guns like the Heavy Sniper MK II can also be used to get up close and personal during combat. Alternatively, using the Up-N-Atomizer can annoy griefers endlessly. This weapon doesn't cause significant damage but blows away in-game entities via powerful energy blasts.

3) Take help from other players

GTA Online is a unique multiplayer platform. One can do whatever they like with their friends and even make new ones in an online lobby. Many players despise griefers and will be ready to help one at the receiving end of a griefer's shenanigans.

Countering griefers in a group is much more effective than using weaponized cars or other weapons. Since griefers usually play alone, they will be much easier to tackle. There is great strength in numbers, after all, and that should be used against those who want to ruin the experience of others.

2) Use Passive Mode

Passive Mode is one of the least advertised features in GTA Online. However, it is one of the most effective tools against griefers. Passive Mode can be activated via the Interaction Menu, invincible the player. Although it also prohibits users from dealing damage to other players.

Those who want to enjoy the game's challenges shouldn't have a problem with that and can continue to play as they like. Griefers can use any weapons of their choice, but no damage will be dealt as long as the Passive Mode is in effect.

1) Play in Invite Only sessions

While Invite Only sessions were a part of the game from the beginning, players could not complete specific missions. This forced them to play missions in public lobbies, leading to griefers' interference. Fortunately, that is no longer the case, and players can quickly join an Invite Only session in GTA Online via the Pause Menu.

While this goes against the basic premise of a multiplayer game, it is the simplest and best way to counter griefers after The Last Dose update. It does not cost in-game money nor stop anyone from having fun.

