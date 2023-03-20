5 best GTA Online Last Dose update features that are worth checking out

The Last Dose has been one of the most successful and most-played updates in GTA Online, given that more than 130,000 gamers worldwide have already played the single-player-focused DLC. It is commendable on the developers' side that even though the game is ages old, they still come with updates that make the players gape in awe.

Like its predecessors, the Last Dose update brought a lot of new content for players. This update has much to discover, from new missions to limited-time vehicles and free rewards. The think tank over at Rockstar Games has included some best items that players can get for themselves in-game. This article highlights the five best features worth checking out in the Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. There are plenty of other attractive niches of The Last Dose update.

New clothes and 4 other best features from the Last Dose update in GTA Online

1) The Last Dose missions

The set of the Last Dose missions was the most anticipated addition to this GTA Online update. This includes five new missions:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

The missions require the player to use combat skills and strategic thinking to overcome obstacles and complete objectives. From fighting waves of attackers to interrogating bosses, the missions are diverse and engaging. Additionally, the players will experience a drug-induced hallucination, which adds a unique twist to the gameplay.

The characters in The Last Dose missions are well-developed and add depth to the story. Dax, Labrat, Luchadora, and the Fooliganz are all colorful characters who bring their unique personalities. Their interactions with each other and the player are entertaining and add to the overall experience.

Players who complete all these missions will get the brand-new Ocelot Virtue for free and several other freebies associated with these quests.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is the first of the two new cars introduced in GTA Online's latest update. It's a supercar that usually costs $2,980,000, but players can get it, along with the Friedmind livery, for free if they complete all of The Last Dose missions.

Alternatively, GTA+ members can buy it at a discounted price of $2,235,000 at Legendary Motorsport only after they have completed the final Last Dose mission, BDKD.

This car has Imani Tech upgrades, which makes it quite useful for an accessible vehicle. Its high speed and good handling make it an excellent choice for racing or escaping police chases.

3) Willard Eudora

The Willard Eudora is a new limited-time-only muscle car that will disappear after March 29, 2023. Eudora's unique feature allows players to modify and customize its engine, suspension, and other performance aspects in a way that is not available in many other vehicles in the game.

This feature allows players to tailor the car's performance to their specific needs and preferences, making it a popular choice among players who enjoy tuning and modifying their virtual vehicles.

Players who want it must pay $1,250,000 to get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Rockstar Games has not confirmed when it will ever return.

They can also unlock the special Taxi Livery for the Eudora by performing ten stunt jumps through the GTA Online map while doing Taxi Work. This vehicle has impressive performance, making it a great addition to any collection.

4) New clothes

Rockstar Games has released some new clothes in GTA Online, including cardigans and wide designer jeans. All retailers will have these additions under the Tops and Designer Jean categories.

GTA+ members also have access to new free clothes, including Floral Güffy Pool Sliders, a Black Enema Flourish Ski mask, a Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask, a Lime Leopard Slab cap, and a pair of Canvas Shoes. These items can be acquired by completing specific tasks associated with The Last Dose missions.

5) Discounts and bonuses

GTA Online has several new discounts and bonuses valid for this week only. All body armor is 30% off, and several weapons are discounted, including the Weaponized Tampa, Miljet, Taipan, Tyrant, Beater Dukes, Ruston, Sea Sparrow, and Heavy Rifle.

Players can also earn 1.5x cash and RP on Fooligan Jobs, double supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions, and 1.5x Acid Production Speed. The Lucky Wheel offers the chance to win the Infernus Classic, while the Brawler is the Prize Ride Challenge for those in the top 3 for Pursuit Races on three separate days.

GTA Online's Last Dose update has brought a lot of exciting new content to the game. The new missions, cars, clothes, and discounts are worth checking out. Whether one's a seasoned player or just starting, there's something for everyone in this update.

