How to fix GTA Online Last Dose missions not working issue after the recent update?

One problem that some GTA Online players have with the new Last Dose missions is that they're "not working" like they should in the latest update. More often than not, the issue lies with players not knowing how to start these missions. GTA Online enthusiasts cannot just begin The Last Dose from the get-go.

Here are the two main culprits that prevent players from starting these missions:

All of The First Dose missions must be completed. If you haven't done them, you must do them now to unlock the sequel. Wait a bit in the session until Dax contacts you about visiting him in The Freakshop.

If you are doing an activity that prevents you from getting calls, then you will never hear from Dax. Make sure you have Phone Alerts turned on in your settings.

Here is how you can start The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

If you haven't started The First Dose missions yet, you need to wait in the lobby and get a phone call from Ron. Afterward, head to his mission marker in Sandy Shores to get introduced to the Fooliganz. Every mission thereafter takes place at The Freakshop.

After you complete all of The First Dose missions, make sure to turn on your Phone Alerts. To do this, do the following:

Pause the game. Go to 'Settings.' Go to 'Notifications.' Turn 'Phone Alerts' on.

From this point on, wait in any type of session for a few minutes. As long as you're not doing an activity like a Sell Mission or a Freemode event, you should eventually get a call from Dax. GTA Online players can then visit The Freakshop to get started with The Last Dose missions.

List of all The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

This is the final storyline act in the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Last Dose missions must be done in order. Here is a list of them for those curious to find out:

This is an Intervention Unusual Suspects FriedMind Checking In BDKD

All five of them can be started outside The Freakshop. Completing one will unlock the next mission in the series. Dax will call the player each time, so it should be pretty obvious what the player needs to do next.

Note: Don't disable Phone Alerts, as you need to keep getting calls from Dax to continue the storyline.

Rewards for completing all of The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

The free Ocelot Virtue has this livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few types of rewards that GTA Online players will get for completing all these new missions. The first is a free Ocelot Virtue they can pick up from a parking lot. That Supercar costs nearly $3 million and has Imani Tech, making it an excellent free reward.

Players will also get various one-time Awards worth $100,000 for each mission. It's a small-time reward, but one that some might appreciate. Finally, there is the limited-time The Last Dose event, which includes these rewards for completing all the new missions:

Lime Leopard Slab cap

Canvas Shoes

Floral Güffy Pool Sliders is available just by completing This is an Intervention. Nonetheless, anybody going for all the other rewards will obtain these sliders along the way. GTA Online players have until March 29, 2023, to get these limited-time items.

