5 reasons to get Willard Eudora in GTA Online The Last Dose update

GTA Online's Last Dose update is finally here, and one of its highlights is the addition of the Willard Eudora. This classic American muscle car will surely be a popular choice among players.

It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and can be taken for a test drive at Simeon Yatarian's exclusive Premium Deluxe Motorsport. This article gives players five reasons to get the Eudora.

Worthy of players' money and four more reasons to own a Willard Eudora in GTA Online

1) Classic design

The Willard Eudora from GTA Online's Last Dose update is a classic American muscle car that exudes power and style. It boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design, making it stand out on the road.

Its iconic shape, similar to the 1970 Dodge Challenger, is sure to catch the eye. Both vehicles share several similarities in design, including their shape, front grille, side profile, rear end, and overall style.

The Eudora pays homage to classic American muscle cars like the Challenger, and its design borrows many elements from this iconic vehicle. By incorporating these design elements, the Eudora adds a touch of nostalgia to the world of GTA Online and gives players a chance to experience the thrill of driving a classic muscle car.

2) Improved performance

The Willard Eudora has undergone some upgrades in GTA Online's Last Dose update, including improved handling and performance. Its impressive top speed and acceleration make it a great car for high-speed chases and races.

In terms of top speed, the Eudora notches up to 121 mph (195 kmph), as tested by the famous GTA vehicles expert, Broughy1322. Its acceleration is also decent, reaching 0 to 60 mph in around six seconds.

The Eudora's handling is described as average, with a slightly heavy feel to it. However, it has good traction and stability, making it easy to control while driving. The braking is also decent, with responsive brakes allowing quick stops.

The Eudora's lap time is around 1:15.000, which is slightly slower than some of the other high-end sports cars in the game but still competitive enough for players to enjoy.

3) Customization options

One of the best aspects of the Willard Eudora is its range of customizations. You can choose from various paint jobs, rims, and modifications to make your Eudora stand out.

Furthermore, you can customize the interior, including the dashboard, seats, and steering wheel. With so many options, you can create a unique Eudora that reflects your personality and style.

4) Value for money

Compared to other cars in its class, the Willard Eudora is a prudent purchase. It's priced competitively at $1,250,000, making it accessible to most players, and its performance and handling make it a great investment.

It's worth noting that the value of the Eudora may not be as high for those who prioritize performance over style or already own other high-performance vehicles. For those seeking a car that combines style and performance without breaking the bank, the Eudora is a great choice.

5) Fun and versatile

The Willard Eudora is not only a great car for high-speed chases, but also a versatile vehicle that can be used for various activities in GTA Online. Players can use it to explore the vast open world of Los Santos, do stunts, and escape from the police.

Its speed and handling make it perfect for maneuvering through tight spaces and escaping danger.

In conclusion, the Willard Eudora is an excellent addition to GTA Online's Last Dose update. Its classic design, improved performance, customization options, value for money, and versatility make it a great car in players' garages.

For muscle car fanatics, speed demons, or anyone who wants a stylish and reliable vehicle, the Eudora is a great purchase.

