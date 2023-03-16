Which real-life car is the Willard Eudora in GTA Online based on, and is it worth buying?

GTA Online's Willard Eudora is based on the real-life 1960 Buick's first and second-generation cars. This new vehicle is quite stylish aesthetically, yet some players might wonder if it's worth buying. Such a question is especially important since Rockstar Games has made this Muscle car only available for a limited time.

Gamers can purchase the Willard Eudora anytime from March 16 to March 29, 2023. The full message from the official Rockstar Games Newswire post states:

"The shining hope of the Jet Age. Available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, but only through March 29."

This car costs $1,250,000. No discount or Trade Price is available.

Willard Eudora in GTA Online: Real-life car inspiration and is it worth buying?

A screenshot of the new vehicle (Image via GTA Wiki)

This vehicle is based on several 1960 Buick models:

Electra

LeSabre

Invicta

A competent player could even customize the new car to more closely resemble its real-life counterparts. Regardless of personal taste in aesthetics, it is worth noting that the Willard Eudora is fairly big and not meant for racing due to its lackluster performance.

Anybody interested in getting this car should know that it's primarily suited for cruising and looking good. A person wishing to buy it can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos' website or visit Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for $1,250,000.

Is the Willard Eudora good in GTA Online?

YouTuber Broughy1322 usually documents new vehicles' top speed and lap time, and he's done it again with the Willard Eudora. Here are its stats in GTA Online:

Lap Time: 1:17.004

1:17.004 Top Speed: 109 mph (175.5 km/h)

The new Muscle car's lap time puts it in 56th place within its class, whereas its top speed ranks a little better at 47th. Either way, neither metric is particularly impressive. It's not particularly fast, handles poorly, possesses bad brakes, and lacks good acceleration.

Customization

One of the main appeals of this car is its resemblance to the 1960 Buick Electra, meaning some players would love to customize it in GTA Online. All things considered, the new vehicle has a great selection of options regarding how gamers can change its appearance.

Many of its bumpers, grilles, hoods, mirrors, and roof accessories have several options that allow players to fine-tune the car to their liking. Most importantly, its liveries are quite diverse, allowing GTA Online players to look fresh in whatever they pick.

Is the Willard Eudora worth getting before it's discontinued?

The Los Santos Shapes livery is pretty neat (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player cares about winning races, then this vehicle is an easy skip. Its performance is incredibly mediocre for the Muscle class, and there are no HSW upgrades to improve it. Likewise, there isn't anything special about the car in Freemode since it's not weaponized and lacks any exclusive features.

The main draw of the Willard Eudora is its appearance. Personal taste in vehicle designs is subjective, meaning that not everybody will find it good-looking. Those who like it will find it to be a worthwhile purchase since $1,250,000 isn't much in GTA Online.

Some players like to have a good piece of eye candy in their garages, and this new vehicle would look pretty neat when fully customized.

Poll : Do you plan on buying the Willard Eudora in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes