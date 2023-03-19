Is GTA+ worth buying after the GTA Online Last Dose update? (March 2023)

March's GTA+ benefits are rather lackluster compared to previous months. GTA Online players who wish to buy this month's membership might want to reconsider. Of course, those who were already members likely renewed their subscriptions automatically.

The main reasons why The Last Dose update's GTA+ bonuses are lackluster can be summarized in a few reasons:

The Free Vehicle offered here is already obtainable at no cost by completing some missions.

The Property Benefit isn't for an entire property; it's just for an upgrade of one.

Most of the other rewards are as good as in previous months.

Essentially, anybody indecisive about purchasing this subscription for the first time should wait until after April 12 to see if the next offer is much better.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Most GTA Online players will probably want to skip this March's GTA+

Here is a full list of everything that GTA Online players get with GTA+ from March 16 to April 12, 2023:

Free Ocelot Virtue

Exclusive liveries for the Ocelot Virtue (Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing)

Free Agency Vehicle Workshop

40% off all Imani Tech upgrades

Free Pink Floral Tech Demon Mask, Gray Yeti Combat Shirt, and Gray Yeti Battle Pants

Free Skip to Destinations and this feature only have a five-minute cooldown

The Gun Van's icon is always present on the map

Free Vehicle Requests

$500,000

Shark Cards+

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

3x cash and RP on Hotring Circuit Series

75% off upgrades for the Brickade 6x6

2x cash and RP on Fooligan Jobs

2x cash and RP on Deadline

That's not an impressive lineup of rewards.

Why the new GTA+ bonuses aren't worth it in GTA Online

It would only take you roughly a little bit over an hour to do all The Last Dose missions to get this car for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Virtue normally costs $2,980,000, so getting it for free is a great deal. Unfortunately, GTA Online players can already receive it at no cost just by completing all the newly introduced The Last Dose missions. Completing them won't take long, so this free offer in GTA+ is unnecessary for anybody but the laziest or least-skilled players.

Exclusive liveries are okay, but good aesthetics are subjective. Ergo, not everybody is going to find two new skins worth getting.

You need an Agency for this reward to be helpful (Image via Rockstar Games)

The free Agency Vehicle Workshop will save gamers $800,000 if they haven't purchased it yet. That's a decent amount of money to save, but GTA Online players still need to purchase an Agency to make use of it. If you don't have an Agency, then this reward is useless. Similarly, the Imani Tech Upgrade discounts won't be relevant then.

This is what the free clothes look like in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everything else offered in March's GTA+ benefits includes the standard things that players get every month. Specific cash bonuses can be nice, especially since Fooligan Jobs pay well. Unfortunately, there is a lengthy cooldown to them.

The free clothes are also new, yet also fall under the same category as exclusive liveries in terms of personal taste. Whales who love Shark Cards will still appreciate Shark Cards+. Anybody else would just get some minor features that may or may not be relevant to their playstyle.

Ultimately, this month's benefits are far weaker than previous versions. If you haven't purchased a subscription yet, it's advised that you skip it since the rewards are too lackluster (unless you plan on whaling hard with Shark Cards+).

