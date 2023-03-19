Is GTA+ worth buying after the GTA Online Last Dose update? (March 2023)

March's GTA+ benefits are rather lackluster compared to previous months. GTA Online players who wish to buy this month's membership might want to reconsider. Of course, those who were already members likely renewed their subscriptions automatically.
The main reasons why The Last Dose update's GTA+ bonuses are lackluster can be summarized in a few reasons:
- The Free Vehicle offered here is already obtainable at no cost by completing some missions.
- The Property Benefit isn't for an entire property; it's just for an upgrade of one.
- Most of the other rewards are as good as in previous months.
Essentially, anybody indecisive about purchasing this subscription for the first time should wait until after April 12 to see if the next offer is much better.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.
Most GTA Online players will probably want to skip this March's GTA+
Here is a full list of everything that GTA Online players get with GTA+ from March 16 to April 12, 2023:
- Free Ocelot Virtue
- Exclusive liveries for the Ocelot Virtue (Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing)
- Free Agency Vehicle Workshop
- 40% off all Imani Tech upgrades
- Free Pink Floral Tech Demon Mask, Gray Yeti Combat Shirt, and Gray Yeti Battle Pants
- Free Skip to Destinations and this feature only have a five-minute cooldown
- The Gun Van's icon is always present on the map
- Free Vehicle Requests
- $500,000
- Shark Cards+
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities
- 3x cash and RP on Hotring Circuit Series
- 75% off upgrades for the Brickade 6x6
- 2x cash and RP on Fooligan Jobs
- 2x cash and RP on Deadline
That's not an impressive lineup of rewards.
Why the new GTA+ bonuses aren't worth it in GTA Online
The Ocelot Virtue normally costs $2,980,000, so getting it for free is a great deal. Unfortunately, GTA Online players can already receive it at no cost just by completing all the newly introduced The Last Dose missions. Completing them won't take long, so this free offer in GTA+ is unnecessary for anybody but the laziest or least-skilled players.
Exclusive liveries are okay, but good aesthetics are subjective. Ergo, not everybody is going to find two new skins worth getting.
The free Agency Vehicle Workshop will save gamers $800,000 if they haven't purchased it yet. That's a decent amount of money to save, but GTA Online players still need to purchase an Agency to make use of it. If you don't have an Agency, then this reward is useless. Similarly, the Imani Tech Upgrade discounts won't be relevant then.
Everything else offered in March's GTA+ benefits includes the standard things that players get every month. Specific cash bonuses can be nice, especially since Fooligan Jobs pay well. Unfortunately, there is a lengthy cooldown to them.
The free clothes are also new, yet also fall under the same category as exclusive liveries in terms of personal taste. Whales who love Shark Cards will still appreciate Shark Cards+. Anybody else would just get some minor features that may or may not be relevant to their playstyle.
Ultimately, this month's benefits are far weaker than previous versions. If you haven't purchased a subscription yet, it's advised that you skip it since the rewards are too lackluster (unless you plan on whaling hard with Shark Cards+).
