5 reasons to buy an Agency in GTA Online in 2023

Agencies are undoubtedly one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games introduced them as part of The Contract DLC in December 2021. While they are one of the most value-for-money businesses in the game, most players are unaware of the benefits they offer.

With the weekly update on March 2, 2023, Rockstar Games boosted the Agency business and its associated activities for the week, which now pays twice as much. This article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should own an Agency in 2023 and what benefits they can expect.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Agencies are a must-have business for GTA Online players

1) To unlock Franklin Clinton

The first and most important reason to own an Agency in GTA Online is to unlock Franklin Clinton in multiplayer mode. Although you own the Agency, it is managed by Franklin, who sources various jobs for you to do. These jobs pay various amounts of money and also generate passive income in the Agency Safe inside your office.

Franklin also provides Payphone Hits missions, which are among the best-paying missions in free roam.

Aside from these, you can find out more about his activities following the events of Grand Theft Auto 5 and his current whereabouts. Franklin also occasionally brings Chop to work with him, which can evoke strong feelings of nostalgia among players who are familiar with the franchise.

2) To unlock Imani Tech upgrades

The Agency also unlocks Imani, who is an expert hacker and an associate of Franklin Clinton. She has a long list of cyber-security accomplishments and is one of the company's most valuable assets. While her technical expertise is extremely useful during missions, she also has a passion for automobiles and has developed several vehicle security features.

GTA Online players who buy the optional Vehicle Workshop gain access to Imani Tech features that add extra layers of protection to compatible personal vehicles. The two salient features of Imani Tech are Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer.

While the first allows you to control your vehicle remotely, the second one prevents homing missiles from locking onto your vehicle, making it hard for pesky griefers to kill you.

3) To unlock the Agency Armory

Along with the Vehicle Workshop, the Armory within the Agency is one of the most important advantages of owning the business. It is a customized weapon store that offers the majority (if not all) of the weapons found in GTA Online. While you can buy any weapon from Ammu-Nation by default, the Agency Armory always has them at a lower price.

Along with the discounted rate, GTA Online players can upgrade their compatible weapons to MK 2 variants and purchase rebreathers, night vision goggles, and many other items from the Armory. A separate section inside the Armory cabin also has a gun locker, free health packs, and ammo.

4) To unlock Dr. Dre’s Contract mission

To access Dr. Dre’s Contract mission, also known as The Data Leaks, players need to have an Agency business. It is a VIP Contract that requires players to find Dr. Dre's lost phone and identify the true source of the leaks.

The mission pays a whopping $1 million in cash, and an additional $100,000 can be earned during the setup missions. It is the second-best mission (after the Cayo Perico heist) that players can complete solo.

5) To collect free snacks on the go

While the Agency provides you with jobs, weapons, vehicles, and other benefits, it also provides free snacks to replenish your health during missions. It is also the best business to collect all the necessary equipment from a single location.

Whether you're working on a Security Contract or other heists in GTA Online, the Agency is your one-stop shop for all mission-related needs.

