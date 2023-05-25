How to get new Orange Big Flames Ugglies in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has finally brought the Orange Big Flames Ugglies footwear to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of the new event week, which went live earlier today. Character customization plays an important role in the game and is something that a lot of players take very seriously. With the addition of this new footwear, the Big Flames apparel set is now complete.

However, there are numerous clothing stores available in Los Santos like Binco, Suburban, and Ponsonbys. Hence, it is likely that some players might not know where to get them. In that regard, here is how to get the new Orange Big Flames Ugglies in GTA Online.

Players can get new Orange Big Flames Ugglies in any Ponsonbys store in GTA Online

New Cuffs & Ugglies added

The last piece of the outfit is available now

2x GTA$ & RP
- Freemode Events (6x GTA$ & RP for GTA+)
- Power Play Adversary Mode

1.5x Speed Boost
- Acid Lab Production

#GTAOnline [May 25 - June 1]

To get the new Orange Big Flames Ugglies in GTA Online, you will have to visit any of the three Ponsonbys outlets in the game. All of these stores are located close to each other in the northern section section of Los Santos.

Mentioned below are their specified in-game coordinates:

Ponsonbys store 1 - Portola Drive, Rockford Hills

- Portola Drive, Rockford Hills Ponsonbys store 2 - Rockford Plaza, Las Lagunas Boulevard in Burton

- Rockford Plaza, Las Lagunas Boulevard in Burton Ponsonbys store 3 - Cougar Avenue, Morningwood

You can also use the following Grand Theft Auto Online map image to reach any of them without trouble:

Ponsonbys locations (Image via gta-5-map.com)

Once inside, you will have to head towards the left to arrive at the shoes section of the store. Now, click the prompted button to access the footwear catalog and scroll down to select the Ugglies option.

This will open-up a droplist of all the available Ugglies at Ponsonbys. Scroll down further to find the new Orange Big Flames Ugglies. Here is what the new footwear looks like:

The Orange Big Flames Ugglies (Image via Twitter/Tez2)

To get it, players will have to pay $10,780, which some might find a little expensive. However, one should know that Ponsonbys deal in high-end clothing items like suits and formal apparel, compared to which the price of the new Orange Big Flames Ugglies seems quite affordable.

Rockstar Games released other items from this set a few months ago, which can be bought from any of the clothing establishments across Los Santos. The Big Flames Pant and Cardigan can be found under the Designer Jeans and Tops sections, respectively. Once acquired, here is what the complete Big Flames apparel set will look like:

The entire Big Flames set (Image via Twitter/Tez2)

Besides the new Orange Big Flames Ugglies, Rockstar Games has also added new Cuffs, which can be purchased from Ponsonbys' accessories section. Additionally, there is also a 30% discount on Acid Lab supplies in GTA Online through May 31, 2023.

