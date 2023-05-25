Rockstar gives a huge boost to GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges this week (May 25-May 31)

A new weekly update has just been released for GTA Online, and Rockstar Games will be making sure that everyone enjoys freemode more than ever. Throughout May 31, 2023, players can earn double cash and RP on all of the Freemode Events and Challenges available in the game, including Time Trials, Business Battles, Headshot Kills Challenge, Highest Speed Challenge, and many more.
This update ended the last week’s Auto Shop bonuses; however, players can earn other rewards available this week in GTA Online.
Freemode Events and Challenges are again worthwhile in GTA Online after the latest update
As per the new GTA Online weekly update, all players can enjoy 2x cash and RP on every Freemode Event and Challenge existing in 2023 throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of Freemode Events eligible for double payout this event week:
- Air Checkpoints
- Checkpoints
- Criminal Damage
- Hold the Wheel
- Hot Property
- Hunt the Beast
- Kill List
- King of the Castle
The following Time Trials are giving double rewards in GTA Online this week:
- Del Perro Pier
- Observatory
- Great Ocean Highway
- Mount Gordo
- End to End
- Fort Zancudo
- Storm Drain
- Up Chiliad
- Sawmill
- Cypress Flats
- Up-n-Atom
- Maze Bank Arena
- Tongva Valley
- Coast to Coast
- Casino
- Route 68
- LSIA
- Calafia Way
- Vinewood Bowl
- Power Station
- Raton Canyon
- Down Chiliad
- Elysian Island
- Galileo Park
- Stab City
- Vinewood Hills
- Grove Street
- LSIA II
- Pillbox Hill
- Elysian Island II
- Lake Vinewood Estates
- El Burro Heights
Apart from Time Trial, the following Business Battles are also giving double cash and RP throughout May 31, 2023:
- Assassination
- Assault
- Car Meet
- Joyrider
- Merryweather Drop
- Parking Garage
- Pick-Up
- Police Station
- Vehicle Export
- Aircraft Carrier Assault
- Factory Raid
- UFO Battle
Not only Freemode Events, but Freemode Challenges in Grand Theft Auto Online are also giving double bonuses this week:
- Headshot Kills Challenge
- Fly Under Bridges Challenge
- Sniper Kills Challenge
- Highest Speed Challenge
- Inverted Flying Challenge
- Longest Bail Challenge
- Longest Fail Survived Challenge
- Longest Freefall Challenge
- Longest Jump Challenge
- Reverse Driving Challenge
- Longest Stoppie Challenge
- Longest Wheelie Challenge
- Low Flying Challenge
- Lowest Parachute Challenge
- Near Misses Challenge
- No Crashes Challenge
- Vehicles Stolen Challenge
Apart from that, GTA Online players can participate in the Stash House daily event on three different days before June 1, 2023, and earn $100,000 money as a bonus.
All of this makes it the best time to visit Los Santos and wreak havoc in Freemode this week.