Rockstar gives a huge boost to GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges this week (May 25-May 31)

A new weekly update has just been released for GTA Online, and Rockstar Games will be making sure that everyone enjoys freemode more than ever. Throughout May 31, 2023, players can earn double cash and RP on all of the Freemode Events and Challenges available in the game, including Time Trials, Business Battles, Headshot Kills Challenge, Highest Speed Challenge, and many more.

This update ended the last week’s Auto Shop bonuses; however, players can earn other rewards available this week in GTA Online.

Freemode Events and Challenges are again worthwhile in GTA Online after the latest update

As per the new GTA Online weekly update, all players can enjoy 2x cash and RP on every Freemode Event and Challenge existing in 2023 throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of Freemode Events eligible for double payout this event week:

Air Checkpoints

Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

Hold the Wheel

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Kill List

King of the Castle

The following Time Trials are giving double rewards in GTA Online this week:

Del Perro Pier

Observatory

Great Ocean Highway

Mount Gordo

End to End

Fort Zancudo

Storm Drain

Up Chiliad

Sawmill

Cypress Flats

Up-n-Atom

Maze Bank Arena

Tongva Valley

Coast to Coast

Casino

Route 68

LSIA

Calafia Way

Vinewood Bowl

Power Station

Raton Canyon

Down Chiliad

Elysian Island

Galileo Park

Stab City

Vinewood Hills

Grove Street

LSIA II

Pillbox Hill

Elysian Island II

Lake Vinewood Estates

El Burro Heights

Apart from Time Trial, the following Business Battles are also giving double cash and RP throughout May 31, 2023:

Assassination

Assault

Car Meet

Joyrider

Merryweather Drop

Parking Garage

Pick-Up

Police Station

Vehicle Export

Aircraft Carrier Assault

Factory Raid

UFO Battle

Not only Freemode Events, but Freemode Challenges in Grand Theft Auto Online are also giving double bonuses this week:

Headshot Kills Challenge

Fly Under Bridges Challenge

Sniper Kills Challenge

Highest Speed Challenge

Inverted Flying Challenge

Longest Bail Challenge

Longest Fail Survived Challenge

Longest Freefall Challenge

Longest Jump Challenge

Reverse Driving Challenge

Longest Stoppie Challenge

Longest Wheelie Challenge

Low Flying Challenge

Lowest Parachute Challenge

Near Misses Challenge

No Crashes Challenge

Vehicles Stolen Challenge

Apart from that, GTA Online players can participate in the Stash House daily event on three different days before June 1, 2023, and earn $100,000 money as a bonus.

All of this makes it the best time to visit Los Santos and wreak havoc in Freemode this week.

