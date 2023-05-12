5 worst GTA Online vehicles players should not waste money on

There is an endless list of vehicles that can drive in GTA Online. While some boast an elegant design, others are really fast. However, there are a couple of automobiles that all players should avoid. This is mostly because their performance isn't up to the mark or they have other drawbacks. In cases where such a vehicle does turn out to be useful, its price will be extremely high.

Given how long it takes to make money in this popular action-adventure game, players are advised to spend their money wisely. To keep gamers from making poor decisions, the following list features the five worst GTA Online vehicles nobody should waste their cash on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Buckingham Swift Deluxe and 4 other worst GTA Online vehicles players should not waste money on

1) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is an armored plane based on the Learjet 45 real-life aircraft. It is also the most expensive vehicle in the game and costs a whopping $10,000,000. For such an investment, players get little to no return. It cannot be weaponized and is certainly not the fastest plane in this title either.

Despite having a bulletproof back, it can be wrecked by a very small amount of explosives. Moreover, the Luxor Deluxe occasionally spawns at the Los Santos International Airport. This means players can steal and fly this aircraft instead of wasting their money on buying it.

Needless to say, one can purchase better planes in GTA Online that offer both speed and protection.

2) Vapid Slamtruck

Vapid makes some of the best cars in GTA Online; however, the Slamtruck is not one of them. Its design is based on Suzy Stuchel's custom 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler and features a ramp at the rear end. Despite falling in the Utility vehicles category, it is of no use.

Players might think that the Slamtruck can carry cars on its back, but that is not possible. It is also very slow and can only achieve a top speed of 98.80 mph or 159.00 km/h. All of this vehicle's attributes fail to justify its price tag of $1,310,000.

3) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is a civilian helicopter that is a combination of the AgustaWestland AW109 and Bell 222. While this chopper boasts a great design, there are no defense mechanisms in its arsenal. This means it can be destroyed with one or two Homing Missiles.

It is also quite slow for its category and can only hit a top speed of 157.75 mph or 253.87 km/h. Instead of paying $5,150,000 for the Swift Deluxe, players can go for the Akula or some other helicopter in GTA Online.

4) Karin Boor

The Karin Boor is one of the most recent entries in the game and was added a few weeks after The Last Dose update. It falls under the Off-Roader category but is hardly impressive. It has a rugged design based on the second-generation Subaru BRAT and is quite slow.

With a top speed of just 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h, it can neither be used in races nor in missions. It also has an overall rating of 57.98, which is quite poor. Hence, the Karin Boor is just not worth spending $1,280,000 on.

5) Coil Rocket Voltic

The Coil Rocket Voltic is a Supercar in GTA Online whose design is inspired by the Tesla Roadster and Lotus Elise. While it boasts a great top speed of 124.50 mph or 200.36 km/h, Voltic's cost of $3,830,400 is extremely expensive. It does have a Trade Price of $2,880,000, but there are much better alternatives available if one is willing to spend this much money.

For instance, the Overflod Entity MT is much cheaper at $2,355,000 and is significantly faster. It boasts a top speed of 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h. Furthermore, this ride is also capable of HSW performance upgrades that increase its top speed to a blazing 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

