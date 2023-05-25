GTA Online weekly update for May 25-31, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update dropped just a couple of moments ago today, May 25. It has made Freemode interesting again and granted plenty of money-making opportunities for this week. Through May 31, players can earn double cash by participating in Freemode Events and Challenges. Acid Lab owners also get a 50% boost in Acid Lab Production Speed this week.

In addition to the above bonuses, gamers can earn 2x cash and RP by eliminating opponents in the deathmatch-like Power Play Adversary Mode for the next seven days. The new event has also added a fresh stock of vehicles at car showrooms, which includes some fan favorites like the Karin Futo GTX and the Obey 10F.

The new GTA Online weekly update looks fun, and this article will share everything players can get out of it.

New GTA Online weekly update is officially out today (May 25 to May 31)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New Cuffs & Ugglies added



The last piece of the outfit is available now



2x GTA$ & RP

- Freemode Events (6x GTA$ & RP for GTA+)

- Power Play Adversary Mode



1.5x Speed Boost

- Acid Lab Production

New content

Cuffs and Ugglies

2x cash and RP

Freemode Events

Freemode Challenges

Power Play Adversary Mode

1.5x cash and RP

Acid Lab Production

GTA Online players can also earn $100,000 by completing a Stash House Raid on three different days before June 1, 2023.

Fresh batch of showroom cars is now available (May 25 to May 31)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Swinger (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Autos: GT500, 10F

Simeon Showroom: Futo GTX, Cyclone, Vacca, Contende, Zion Classic

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Coil Cyclone

Vapid Contender

Karin Futo GTX

Übermacht Zion Classic

Pegassi Vacca

Luxury Autos Showroom

Obey 10F

Grotti GT500

Podium Vehicle

Vapid Desert Raid

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Ocelot Swinger

Available Time Trials this week

RC Time Trial – Vespucci Beach

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Time Trial – End to End

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Test Track Vehicles

Grotti Turismo Classic

Vapid Chino

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Players should note that no new Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed car was added with this week’s GTA Online update

Complete list of weekly discounts and other bonuses available from today (May 25 to May 31)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Acid Lab Supplies

- Vigero ZX ($1,362,900)

- Cyclone ($1,323,000)

- Stinger ($595,000)

30% off

Acid Lab Supplies

30% off (Vehicles)

Coil Cyclone - $1,323,000

Grotti Stinger - $595,000

Declasse Vigero ZX - $1,362,900

Gun Van items:

Sweeper Shotgun

Sticky Bomb

Railgun

Heavy Pistol

Service Carbine

Body Armor

Molotov

Compact Rifle

Grenade

Combat PDW

Apart from the above-listed discounts, the price for GTA+ membership has also been slashed by up to 80% for a limited time.

