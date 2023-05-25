GTA Online weekly update for May 25-31, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update dropped just a couple of moments ago today, May 25. It has made Freemode interesting again and granted plenty of money-making opportunities for this week. Through May 31, players can earn double cash by participating in Freemode Events and Challenges. Acid Lab owners also get a 50% boost in Acid Lab Production Speed this week.
In addition to the above bonuses, gamers can earn 2x cash and RP by eliminating opponents in the deathmatch-like Power Play Adversary Mode for the next seven days. The new event has also added a fresh stock of vehicles at car showrooms, which includes some fan favorites like the Karin Futo GTX and the Obey 10F.
The new GTA Online weekly update looks fun, and this article will share everything players can get out of it.
New GTA Online weekly update is officially out today (May 25 to May 31)
New content
- Cuffs and Ugglies
2x cash and RP
- Freemode Events
- Freemode Challenges
- Power Play Adversary Mode
1.5x cash and RP
- Acid Lab Production
GTA Online players can also earn $100,000 by completing a Stash House Raid on three different days before June 1, 2023.
Fresh batch of showroom cars is now available (May 25 to May 31)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Coil Cyclone
- Vapid Contender
- Karin Futo GTX
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Pegassi Vacca
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Obey 10F
- Grotti GT500
Podium Vehicle
- Vapid Desert Raid
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Ocelot Swinger
Available Time Trials this week
- RC Time Trial – Vespucci Beach
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
- Time Trial – End to End
HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Principe Deveste Eight HSW
Test Track Vehicles
- Grotti Turismo Classic
- Vapid Chino
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
Players should note that no new Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed car was added with this week’s GTA Online update
Complete list of weekly discounts and other bonuses available from today (May 25 to May 31)
30% off
- Acid Lab Supplies
30% off (Vehicles)
- Coil Cyclone - $1,323,000
- Grotti Stinger - $595,000
- Declasse Vigero ZX - $1,362,900
Gun Van items:
- Sweeper Shotgun
- Sticky Bomb
- Railgun
- Heavy Pistol
- Service Carbine
- Body Armor
- Molotov
- Compact Rifle
- Grenade
- Combat PDW
Apart from the above-listed discounts, the price for GTA+ membership has also been slashed by up to 80% for a limited time.