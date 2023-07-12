Is Itali GTO Stinger TT the best HSW GTA Online car in 2023?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update was released on June 13, 2023. With it came a bunch of new missions, fixes, and a few cars. However, of all the new vehicles, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is possibly the best one. It is an armored Super Car featuring a stylish design, great top speed, and a solid build.

In fact, it even qualifies for HSW Performance upgrades and can be fitted with many interesting features. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and determining if it is the best HSW GTA Online car in 2023.

What makes the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT the best HSW GTA Online car in 2023

Rockstar Games' iteration of the Ferrari Roma, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, boasts a standard top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. After installing HSW Performance upgrades, that statistic goes up to a blinding 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

This makes it the fastest HSW GTA Online car in 2023 based on top speed. While its base acceleration is rated 99.50 out of 100 on Rockstar's official website, it goes past that limit after upgradation, turning the Itali GTO Stinger TT into an absolute beast.

That said, getting this Super Car is an extremely hefty investment since its price on Legendary Motorsport is $2,380,000. Those interested in installing HSW upgrades must spend an additional $1,418,000.

Unfortunately, HSW Performance upgrades are only available on the game's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Although the Itali GTO Stinger TT's expensive price tag might urge some players to give it a second thought, this vehicle has many utilities beyond speed.

Belonging to the category of Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online allows room for the installation of Missle Lock-On Jammers and extra Armor Plating. There is also the option to render it into a Remote-Controlled car.

To install Imani Tech upgrades, one needs the Agency Workshop, for which owning a Celebrity Solutions Agency is mandatory. Luckily, those without an Agency can still enhance Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's durability in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode.

This can be done by upgrading its Armor from Los Santos Customs or any other available vehicle workshop. Once its armor is upgraded to full capacity, the Stinger TT can withstand the following amount of explosives:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 Throwables (Grenades, Sticky Bombs) - 3

- 3 RPG - 3

- 3 Explosive Rounds - 9

- 9 Tank Cannon - 1

However, this resistance is halved when the vehicle doesn't have a driver.

The Itali GTO Stinger TT has an impressive design (Image via Twitter/unka_black_)

Even those who prefer good-looking cars won't be disappointed with this vehicle, as its design inspired by the real-life Ferrari Roma is highly elegant and ultra-modern.

All things considered, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is undoubtedly the best HSW GTA Online car in 2023. Whether it also appears in the next game remains to be seen. While no official information is available about the sequel yet, fans got an unofficial look at it via the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks.

