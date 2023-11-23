GTA Online weekly update for November 23-29, 2023, released

The GTA Online weekly update for the latest week is finally live, celebrating Thanksgiving with tons of new bonuses and exclusive Black Friday discounts. From now until November 29, 2023, both Casino Story Missions and Casino Work Missions are giving triple bonuses, courtesy of Agatha Baker. The Diamond Casino Heist also has a boosted chance of giving diamonds for the next seven days. Those who love to spend time in Casinos will also get a 3x Daily Chips allowance.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) adversary mode is also back in the limelight, giving 3x cash and RP throughout the week. Black Friday deals kickstart this week with up to 70% discounts, along with many other rewards in this latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update with Black Friday event is live (November 23 to 29, 2023)

3x Cash and RP:

Casino Story Missions

Casino Work Missions

Vespucci Job (Remix)

3x Boost:

Daily Chips Allowance at The Diamond Casino & Resort

2x Cash and RP:

Armoured Truck Robberies

New Log-in Reward:

Turkey Mask

As The Doomsday Scenario Challenge has officially been completed by the community, the Penthouse owners can enjoy triple rewards this week. This will eliminate the need to use any GTA Online money glitches.

New set of vehicles is now available at in-game car showrooms (November 23 to 29, 2023)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Pegassi Ignus

Överflöd Zeno

Pegassi Toreador

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Grotti Itali RSX

Överflöd Tyrant

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Übermacht Rhinehart

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Annis Remus

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users only):

Bravado Buffalo EVX HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Vapid Retinue

Dinka Verus

Ocelot Swinger

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Übermacht Rhinehart, is a 4-door civilian sedan based on the BMW 3 Series Touring (G21).

List of weekly and Black Friday discounts available this week (November 23 to 29, 2023)

Weekly Discounts (Nov 23-29)

Mammoth F-160 Raiju (25 % off)

Arcade Properties (30% off)

Arcade Cabinets (30% off)

Casino Penthouses (40% off)

Casino Store Merch (50% off)

Eclipse Blvd. Garage (50% off)

Black Friday Discounts (Nov 24-28):

70% off:

Benefactor Terrorbyte

50% off:

Buckingham Luxor (and Deluxe)

Buckingham Swift (and Deluxe)

TM-02 Khanjali

Imponte Ruiner 2000

Ocelot Stromberg

Benefactor BR8

Progen PR4

Mammoth Avenger

40% off:

Galaxy Super Yachts

25% off:

JoBuilt P-996 Lazer

With the GTA 6 trailer release date approaching, it seems like a good week for hustlers in Los Santos.

