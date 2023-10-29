5 things GTA 6 should learn from Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games fans across the world are desperately waiting for. While it has been over a decade since Rockstar Games added a new title to the Grand Theft Auto series, the publisher has managed to release one of the best games ever. Red Dead Redemption 2 (also called RDR 2) is considered one of the best titles that the company has ever rolled out.

Well, there are some good reasons behind these claims, as RDR 2 was only second to God of War during the Game of the Year awards. It received a ton of nominations in various fields, solidifying it as a masterpiece.

But GTA 6 has been in development for a long time now. Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, and hence, fans are expecting the upcoming title to not only surpass its predecessors but also Red Dead Redemption 2. Below are five things that GTA 6 should learn from the latter to become another masterpiece by Rockstar.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five things from Red Dead Redemption 2 that Rockstar should incorporate in GTA 6

1) Better NPCs

NPCs play a big role in making a game's world feel real and lively. While GTA 5's non-playable characters are meant to be an exaggeration, Red Dead Redemption 2 handles this quite well.

Almost every NPC in the game has a purpose and follows a certain routine that makes them believable. They also interact with the main character better than Grand Theft Auto 5's. These little interactions are what the fans like about RDR 2.

With the GTA 6 announcement date approaching fast, Rockstar games should take these steps to allow the NPCs to flourish more, making the world realistic and interactable.

2) The main character

A lot of gamers complained about the multi-protagonist approach that Rockstar took in GTA 5. While it does expand the story and allow the players to look at the world from different perspectives, it also takes away the focus.

While GTA 5's campaign is decent, it feels short because the story keeps switching between Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. So, fans didn't get enough time to play one character or fall in love with the other.

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a single protagonist who suffers, succeeds, lives, and dies, allowing the fans to feel the impact of every action they take. This simply implies that a well-written single protagonist is superior to half-baked multiple ones.

3) Map diversity

Red Dead Redemption 2 is so loved not only because of Arthur Morgan but also because of how huge and diverse the game's map is. It has a variety of regions, which include deserts, swamps, and mountains. While a big map doesn't necessarily guarantee a hit game, it certainly plays a significant role.

GTA 5 has a large map in comparison to the other titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. But, it pales in comparison with RDR 2. Most of the areas in GTA 5 are simply fillers that have no NPCs or specific uses. They simply exist for nothing but to increase the landmass.

Rockstar should learn from Red Dead Redemption 2 and work in this direction. But if the GTA 6 leaks are correct, the upcoming title will have a far larger and more diverse map than its predecessors.

4) Customizable weapons

While the fans never had any issue with the number of weapons in the Grand Theft Auto series, weapon enthusiasts always critique the games for their lack of available customization options. Most of the weapons can only be used in their default forms, turning things bland.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 does not have a huge array of such options, they are still more than what Grand Theft Auto 5 players get. Gamers can add attachments and enhancements to perfect the weapons even further. The game also has a variety of visual customizations that make the weapons more beautiful.

Grand Theft Auto 6 should head towards a similar path, allowing the players to modify their weapons according to their liking. This freedom will inevitably allow the game to flourish more.

5) The wanted system and the law enforcement

While the cops in Grand Theft Auto 5 can be pesky, they are never really a threat to a character who is armed to the teeth. Escaping them and reducing the wanted star level is very easy, taking out all the fun from this gameplay mechanic.

While the Red Dead Redemption 2 law enforcers weren't the best, they are still miles better than what Rockstar Games offers in GTA 5. The wanted levels rise gradually and finally reach a dangerous level. This makes things feel realistic and lets the players know that there are consequences to their actions.

Some of the recent GTA 6 leaks have revealed that the upcoming title has a better police AI and chase system than its predecessors. But only time will tell the authenticity of the leaks.

These are five things that Rockstar should add to Grand Theft Auto 6 to make it a better game and raise the bar for the whole gaming industry.

