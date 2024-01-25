5 major features GTA 6 should add that were absent in GTA 5

While GTA 6 is set to release in 2025, fans want developers to take note of certain points. Their requests predominantly concern certain features that were present in the previous entries but did not make it to Grand Theft Auto 5. Since the upcoming title seems to be a major upgrade over its predecessors, the community wants the studio to add several major features and gameplay mechanics that were missing from the last game.

This article will list five features that Rockstar Games should incorporate into the upcoming title.

5 features that were absent in GTA 5 but should appear in GTA 6

1) Dynamic body type

Given there are rumors about the gym returning to GTA 6, players want Rockstar Games to implement a dynamic body feature similar to San Andreas. In the game, going to the gym and exercising allows CJ to get buff while eating junk food makes him fat.

Furthermore, this wasn't just an aesthetical addition, as players would fail certain tasks if CJ was too obese to chase a target. This mechanic was missing from Grand Theft Auto 5, and fans want Rockstar Games to bring it back in the upcoming title.

2) Better melee combat

Melee combat might not be the major focus in Grand Theft Auto titles, but some entries like San Andreas and GTA 4 made it quite enjoyable. As mentioned above, Rockstar Games also added features like a gym where players could train CJ in different martial arts styles.

Grand Theft Auto 4 also boasted amazing hand-to-hand combat along with features like block, disarm, and chain combos. These mechanics were either absent or unpolished in Grand Theft Auto 5. Instead, players had to work with several useless features in the game.

3) Crouching and a better parkour

A notable feature that was hugely missed in Grand Theft Auto 5 is the crouching ability. Consequently, players had to immediately look for a cover if they wanted their character to crouch or stay low.

Naturally, fans want this feature in the upcoming title. Along with this, Rockstar could add some parkour or movement abilities to rejuvenate traversal. While neither Niko nor CJ were experts, their games still had more options than GTA 5.

4) Active gang system

One of the best additions in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was the gang feature. While players were often annoyed by the Ballas and other cliques, it was overall an excellent time pass to attack the rival gangs and conquer their territories.

While GTA Online has a similar side mission, gang wars did not feature in the story mode. This was quite disappointing, since it has been mentioned that some of the popular gangs are still quite active in the game. Therefore, fans wish that Rockstar Games will bring back this feature in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Lack of side activities

After completing the main story missions, there is not much to do in GTA 5. Fortunately, the online multiplayer mode has kept proceedings lively for all these years. However, most of the community wants Rockstar Games to add more side missions or activities.

This includes vigilante, firetruck, energy service, and other such missions. These were big facets of older titles like Vice City, San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto 4, and were sorely missed in the latest entry. Fans want them to be incorporated into the next installment to supplement the single-player mode.

