Gyms set to return in GTA 6 based on leaks: Report

Accessible gyms featured in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas might return in GTA 6. The report stems from a Reddit user who recently uploaded outlines of the upcoming title's reported male protagonist's varying physique in the leaks. The changes in his body shape suggest that players might be able to affect the lead character's physique at will, just like in the series' 2004 installment.

Some users commented on the Reddit post, expressing excitement at the prospect of possibly having this gameplay element return. However, readers should note that Rockstar Games hasn't officially confirmed this report as of writing; hence, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 leaks reportedly hint at gyms returning in the upcoming game

The Reddit post above by u/Spiritual-Papaya9274 features outlines of Jason's varying body shapes, as seen in the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. For those unaware, Jason is reportedly the second protagonist in the forthcoming game.

The variation seen here is similar to what one can achieve with Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' protagonist, Carl CJ Johnson, by visiting the gym regularly. Although this was a revolutionary feature, it, sadly, hasn't returned in the series since. But the possibility of gyms returning in GTA 6 has excited some fans:

Notably, players can also affect CJ's body shape in San Andreas by eating more or less food. While players can consume food in Grand Theft Auto 4 and snacks in Grand Theft Auto 5, it doesn't affect their protagonists' physique.

Therefore, if gyms return in the upcoming title, it will be interesting to see if this mechanic also makes a comeback. That said, Jason's inclusion itself is yet to be officially confirmed. A similar character did appear in the trailer but wasn't named.

Possibly Grand Theft Auto 6's alleged male lead Jason (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, the trailer also featured a character that eventually led to the infamous Florida Joker GTA 6 controversy.

As stated earlier, readers should treat such reports merely as speculation and wait for Rockstar Games' confirmation. The studio is expected to release more trailers of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel this year, which should reveal some of its gameplay elements.

