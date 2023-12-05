GTA 6 vehicles: List of cars returning from previous games

The GTA 6 trailer has been launched far earlier than expected due to it being leaked online. This is Rockstar's longest game trailer to date, as it clocks in at one minute and 30 seconds. The video depicts Vice City and its surroundings, the protagonists, some new features, and a surprising number of vehicles.

Here's a list of all returning cars and other vehicles fans were able to spot and identify in the game. Most of these have already been revealed in the HD Universe, but some are new.

GTA 6 brings back several iconic vehicles from the franchise

Fans have been scrutinizing every detail of the GTA 6 trailer since it was revealed earlier by Rockstar. Many have been blown away by the impressive graphics, the sheer scale of the map, and the exciting new abilities. However, others were observant enough to note that certain vehicles featured in the trailer were returning from GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Here's a list of some of the cars and bikes fans were able to spot:

Albany Buccaneer

Albany Primo

Annis Hellion

Benefactor Dubsta

Bravado Banshee

Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Brute Bus

Canis Bodhi

Cheval Fugitive

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Declasse Tornado

Declasse Tulip

Declasse Vamos

Dinka Blista

Dinka Jester

Dundreary Landstalker

Enus Jubilee

Faction Custom Donk

Grotti Carbonizzare

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Grotti Furia

Imponte Ruiner

Invetero Coquette D10

Karin Futo

Karin Intruder

Maibatsu Sanchez

Nagasaki Outlaw

Nagasaki Street Blazer

Pegassi Bati 801

Pegassi Zorrusso

Pfister Comet Retro

Seminole Frontier

Vapid Caracara

Vapid Chino

Vapid Liberator

Vapid Saddler

Vapid Sandking XL

Vapid Speedo

Vapid Stainer

Vapid Youga

Pfister Comet S2

You should note that this list is not 100% accurate. This is because not all vehicles could be clearly identified, and as such, players had to guess their models based on past games like GTA 5.

Apart from cars and bikes, players have also been able to identify several other vehicles, mainly aircraft and sea vehicles. These include:

Buckingham SuperVolito

Dinka Verus

Maibatsu Frogger

Pegassi Speeder

Sea Sparrow

Shitzu Tropic

Speedophile Seashark

Western Company Maverick

Mammoth Dodo

Yachts are also making a return, and there's a three-story yacht, which seems to be a new model specific to Grand Theft Auto 6. There's also another type of vehicle that will be used in the Everglades-like wetlands location of Grand Theft Auto 6 — the airboat.

Other unique vehicles spotted in the trailer include a new type of truck that looks almost like a Wastelander. There's also a working cargo ship, which has never been seen before in a Grand Theft Auto game.

Fans expect to see more vehicles being confirmed in the near future, and hopefully, Rockstar themselves list some of them.

