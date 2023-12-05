GTA 6 vehicles: List of cars returning from previous games

The GTA 6 trailer has been launched far earlier than expected due to it being leaked online. This is Rockstar's longest game trailer to date, as it clocks in at one minute and 30 seconds. The video depicts Vice City and its surroundings, the protagonists, some new features, and a surprising number of vehicles.
Here's a list of all returning cars and other vehicles fans were able to spot and identify in the game. Most of these have already been revealed in the HD Universe, but some are new.
GTA 6 brings back several iconic vehicles from the franchise
Fans have been scrutinizing every detail of the GTA 6 trailer since it was revealed earlier by Rockstar. Many have been blown away by the impressive graphics, the sheer scale of the map, and the exciting new abilities. However, others were observant enough to note that certain vehicles featured in the trailer were returning from GTA 5 and GTA Online.
Here's a list of some of the cars and bikes fans were able to spot:
- Albany Buccaneer
- Albany Primo
- Annis Hellion
- Benefactor Dubsta
- Bravado Banshee
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Brute Bus
- Canis Bodhi
- Cheval Fugitive
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Declasse Tornado
- Declasse Tulip
- Declasse Vamos
- Dinka Blista
- Dinka Jester
- Dundreary Landstalker
- Enus Jubilee
- Faction Custom Donk
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
- Grotti Furia
- Imponte Ruiner
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Karin Futo
- Karin Intruder
- Maibatsu Sanchez
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Nagasaki Street Blazer
- Pegassi Bati 801
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Pfister Comet Retro
- Seminole Frontier
- Vapid Caracara
- Vapid Chino
- Vapid Liberator
- Vapid Saddler
- Vapid Sandking XL
- Vapid Speedo
- Vapid Stainer
- Vapid Youga
- Pfister Comet S2
You should note that this list is not 100% accurate. This is because not all vehicles could be clearly identified, and as such, players had to guess their models based on past games like GTA 5.
Apart from cars and bikes, players have also been able to identify several other vehicles, mainly aircraft and sea vehicles. These include:
- Buckingham SuperVolito
- Dinka Verus
- Maibatsu Frogger
- Pegassi Speeder
- Sea Sparrow
- Shitzu Tropic
- Speedophile Seashark
- Western Company Maverick
- Mammoth Dodo
Yachts are also making a return, and there's a three-story yacht, which seems to be a new model specific to Grand Theft Auto 6. There's also another type of vehicle that will be used in the Everglades-like wetlands location of Grand Theft Auto 6 — the airboat.
Other unique vehicles spotted in the trailer include a new type of truck that looks almost like a Wastelander. There's also a working cargo ship, which has never been seen before in a Grand Theft Auto game.
Fans expect to see more vehicles being confirmed in the near future, and hopefully, Rockstar themselves list some of them.
