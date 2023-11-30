GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 early patch notes revealed (All platforms)

The GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 is the next major update coming to this title and will add a variety of fresh content. According to the Rockstar Games’ latest Newswire post, the patch will introduce a new business, unique features, and more. While no specific release date has been announced by the developers for this patch yet, fans are eager to know what to expect from it.

This article discusses everything officially revealed about the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

GTA Online Winter DLC 2023: New features coming this season

Rockstar Games made an announcement post regarding the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 and briefly mentioned some of the new features. Whether someone likes vehicles, running a business, or just wants to enjoy new improvements, this DLC will have a lot to offer.

Here’s a brief list of the new features this GTA Online Winter DLC is going to bring:

Players will be able to find animals in the free roam throughout the Southern San Andreas landscape (PS5 and Xbox Series consoles exclusive)

Players will be able to run a brand new Red’s Auto Parts business

Players will be able to purchase brand-new Salvage Yard

Players will be able to participate in the Drift Race Series

New Drifting modifications will be available at LS Car Meet for select rides

New vehicle storage facility, The Vinewood Club Garage, will be available for all GTA+ members

New ways of managing vehicles from the Interaction Menu (PS5 and Xbox Series consoles exclusive)

New changes to the Interaction Menu to make it more streamlined for easier navigation

Players will be able to earn more LS Car Meet Reputation points for competing in Street and Pursuit Races than ever before

The new Specification Service at LS Car Meet will allow players to buy copies of other players’ rides (PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

New custom description tags are to be used on each floor of Eclipse Blvd. Garage

Console voice chat will be turned off by default

A small birthday gift to all players on their in-game character’s birthday

Talking about the rest of the content coming with the Winter DLC, here’s what Rockstar Games stated in its Newswire post:

“In addition to the new Vehicle Robberies, new vehicles, and a new racing series, there is even more coming to GTA Online this holiday season and beyond. There will be new music, all-new holiday modes, additional experience improvements, updates to the creator tools, other festive surprises, and much more! Stay tuned to official Rockstar Games channels for details.”

With Yusuf Amir coming to Los Santos, along with all the other aforementioned features, there will be a lot to do in the game once the DLC releases this December.