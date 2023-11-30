List of all GTA Online weekly discounts by Rockstar Games (November 30 - December 11)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update is here, introducing a fresh set of weekly deals on a variety of things for the next two weeks. From now until December 11, 2023, gamers can claim up to 40% discount on vehicles and properties in the game. Whether one wants to invest in a new venture or expand their vehicle collection, there’s something for everyone in the current event.

With that being said, let’s look at everything available on discount in GTA Online after the latest update.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts include Hangar, Garage, vehicles, and aircraft

The new GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab not only the free Galaxy livery for the Mammoth Avenger, but also exciting discounts on a variety of things in the game. Here’s a complete list of the deals available throughout December 11, 2023:

Hangar Properties (40% off)

Hangars Upgrades and Modifications (40% off)

Operations Terminal Upgrade (30% off) - $1,015,000

Eclipse Blvd. Garage (30% off) - $1,918,000

Principe Deveste Eight (30% off) - $1,256,500

Coil Cyclone (40% off) - $1,134,000

Lampadati Viseris (40% off) - $525,000

Enus Stafford (40% off) - $763,200

Invetero Coquette D10 (40% off) - $906,000

Annis 300R (30% off) - $1,452,500

Grotti Visione (30% off) - $1,575,000

Bravado Buffalo EVX (20% off) - $1,712,000

Benefactor LM87 (30% off) - $2,040,500

Mammoth Streamer216 (30% off) - $1,566,600

What should players get at a discounted price from the list?

As the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is just around the corner, all of the aforementioned choices can be considered good, but this may vary depending on players’ preferences.

The best investment among them all would be none other than the Invetero Coquette D10. It is a 2-seater targa top sports car that debuted in the game with the 2020 Los Santos Summer Special update, and is inspired by various real-life rides:

Chevrolet Corvette C8 – Overall design

Chevrolet Corvette C7 – Headlight layout and outer small lights

2018-2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP 770-4 – Front bumper and side vents

For sports car fans, this is one of the best cars to own in GTA Online for its sportier and aggressive styling.

When it comes to performance, the Invetero Coquette D10 can reach a staggering top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) when fully upgraded. According to Broughy1322, it can complete one lap in an average time of 1:04.031.

While this doesn’t make it one of the fastest cars in the game, it possesses excellent crash deformation, which allows it to absorb a lot of damage before exploding. This makes it one of the best choices for getaway missions and heists.

With the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition announced for Netflix and the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer just around the corner, it seems like the best time to take advantage of the current weekly discounts in Los Santos.

