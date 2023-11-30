How to unlock Mammoth Avenger's Galaxy livery in GTA Online weekly update (November 30 to December 11)

A brand new GTA Online weekly update finally went live today, November 30, and has added tons of new rewards as well as bonuses for players. This includes the unexpected Galaxy livery for the Mammoth Avenger. From now until December 11, gamers can get this unique cosmetic item for the military plane. They can also take advantage of other bonuses and discounts for the next two weeks.

This article shares how to get the Galaxy livery for the Mammoth Avenger for free in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Unlocking the new Galaxy livery for Mammoth Avenger is easy in the GTA Online weekly update

To get the unique Galaxy livery for Mammoth Avenger for free, you just need to log in to the game and play it between now and December 11, 2023. That will yield the cosmetic in the latest GTA Online weekly update, and then you can continue to celebrate the event for the next two weeks.

GTA Online weekly update builds up hype for the Winter 2023 DLC

As expected, GTA Online Winter Update 2023 will be released in December — probably after the end of the ongoing two-week event. Rockstar Games has brought the Mammoth Avenger back into the limelight with a free livery; however, that’s not the only thing players can get till December 11.

Project Overthrow missions are offering double the money and RP for the next two weeks. That means one can once again enjoy the story of San Andreas Mercenaries before the arrival of the new DLC. Here’s a complete list of Project Overthrow missions available in 2023:

Reporting for Duty

Falling In

On Parade

Breaking Ranks

Unconventional Warfare

Shock & Awe

Additionally, the Sumo Adversary Mode is back with 2x bonuses for all participants for the next two weeks.

That said, here’s a list of weekly discounts that will be available in the game from today onwards:

40% off

Hangars (+Renovations)

Coil Cyclone ($1,134,000)

Invetero Coquette D10 ($906,000)

Enus Stafford ($763,200)

Lampadati Viseris ($525,000)

30% off

Eclipse Blvd Garage ($1,918,000)

Operations Terminal Upgrade ($1,015,000)

Mammoth Streamer216 ($1,566,600)

Principe Deveste Eight ($1,256,500)

Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)

Benefactor LM87 ($2,040,500)

Annis 300R ($1,452,500)

20% off

Bravado Buffalo EVX ($1,712,000)

Here’s the complete list of new stock of vehicles available in the game through December 11, 2023:

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Penaud La Coureuse

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Annis 300R

Invetero Coquette D10

Grotti Visione

Luxury Autos Showroom

Benefactor LM87

Överflöd Entity MT

This week’s podium vehicle, Dinka Sugoi, is a four-seater sports car in the game. The Dinka Postlude is also available as a Prize Ride at the LS Car Meet.

With the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition coming to Netflix and the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer around the corner, now is the best time to grab all the available rewards in Grand Theft Auto Online.

