5 best cars to in GTA Online ahead of Winter Update 2023

GTA Online has many cars available for players, and the upcoming Winter Update 2023, due next month, is expected to add more of it. This makes it the best time to get new vehicles in Los Santos and be prepared for the latest content in advance. When picking up a ride, gamers shouldn’t think about speed alone but the overall performance of it.

That being said, this article shares five of the best cars in GTA Online that players should buy ahead of the upcoming Winter Update 2023. The below-mentioned list also includes data analyzed by famous creator Broughy1322 to know more about the vehicles’ performance.

Toreador and Zentorno are among 5 best cars in GTA Online in 2023

1) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a one-of-a-kind custom submersible sports classics car in GTA Online that debuted with The Cayo Perico Heist update. The 4-seater 1960s-style ride is inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal concept car.

On the performance front, the Toreador can reach a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) when fully upgraded. The car is famous for its submarine mode, allowing gamers to explore water bodies' depths easily. It also comes equipped with machine guns, missiles, and torpedoes.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to get the Toreador for $4,250,000 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

2) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse was introduced to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The 2-door electric compact sports car is primarily based on the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

Regarding performance, the Penaud La Coureuse can reach an impressive top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) in just a few seconds, thanks to its quick acceleration. Players can even install HSW Performance Upgrade, allowing the vehicle to reach a staggering 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h) and making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

Players can get it for $1,990,000 from the Legendary Motorsport.

3) Överflöd Tyrant

The Överflöd Tyrant is a 2-seater supercar in GTA Online that was added to the game in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. It is inspired by both the Apollo Arrow and the Apollo Intensa Emozione.

The Tyrant performs similarly to what one can expect from cars like Taipan and Entity XXR. Apart from an impressive top speed of 127.00 mph (204.39 km/h), the vehicle possesses great handling, making it one of the best cars in GTA Online.

The Överflöd Tyrant is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $2,515,000.

4) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of the supercars in GTA Online that debuted in 2014 as part of the High Life Update. The vehicle is inspired by various Lamborghini models, primarily from the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

The Zentorno can easily compete with high-end cars in the game thanks to its powerful 6.8L V12 engine (750 HP). The vehicle can reach a staggering top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.960.

The GTA Online Winter Update 2023 will bring a new livery for the supercar, so it seems like the best time to get it. The Zentorno can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $725,000.

5) Grotti Turismo R

The Grotti Turismo R is a 2-door hypercar that has been a part of the game since 2014’s Business Update. The vehicle is heavily based on the real-life LaFerrari.

On the performance front, the Turismo R just falls short of being one of the fastest vehicles in the game. Despite a top speed of only 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h), it possesses excellent acceleration, making it ideal for getaway missions.

Since the Grotti Turismo Omaggio is the upcoming ride next month, players should get the Turismo R from Legendary Motorsport for $500,000.

Collecting all the vehicles mentioned above is a great way to prepare for the Winter Update, which will be released in December 2023.

