5 best cars in GTA Online for tackling griefers in 2023

Griefers are arguably the biggest problem in a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online public session. These players love ruining others' enjoyment by killing them for no reason or interfering in missions. Although GTA Online is a competitive game, that doesn't justify griefers' behavior.

Armored or weaponized vehicles are great for countering these players. These rides usually cost a lot, but investing in them is justified in most cases. So, let's look at the five best cars in GTA Online for tackling griefers in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinions.

5 of the best GTA Online cars for tackling griefers in 2023

1) Pegassi Toreador

Among the most unique cars in GTA Online is the Pegassi Toreador, which has a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h). That said, its highlight is its ability to move underwater, which can be used for evading griefers.

The Toreador is also capable of counter-attacking with Homing Missiles or Machine Guns. In terms of protection, it is bulletproof from the back and can withstand 5 Homing Missile hits, 1 RPG, Grenade or Sticky Bomb, and 4 Explosive Rounds.

Those interested can buy the Pegassi Toreador for $4,250,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

2) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is Rockstar Games' iteration of the DeLorean DMC-12 from the Back To The Future series. This vehicle's Homing Missiles can be used to attack griefers, but players must be careful as it can be destroyed with a single Homing Missile, RPG, Grenade or Sticky Bomb hit.

It can be purchased for $5,750,000 or for its $4,312,500 Trade Price from Warstock Cache and Carry. While this price tag is extremely high, the Deluxo can fly, hover, and even float on water in GTA Online, greatly justifying the cost.

Deluxo's return in the sequel is unconfirmed as of writing this article, as it seemingly wasn't seen in the GTA 6 leaked footage.

3) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet boasts an incredibly high top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h). It is based on the Mach 5 from the Speed Racer anime series and even the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale to some extent. Although this car cannot fly like the Imponte Deluxo, it has a Rocket Boost and a unique jumping ability that can be combined to lift off the ground momentarily.

The Scramjet has Homing Missiles in its arsenal and a $4,000,000 price tag on Warstock Cache and Carry. Unfortunately, it isn't bulletproof from any side and can be destroyed with one Homing Missile, RPG, Grenade or Sticky Bomb in GTA 5's online mode.

4) Annis ZR380

The Annis ZR380 is an amalgamation of real-life Nissan 350Z and 370Z and Porsche 935. It also features a Rocket Boost and jumping ability like the Declasse Scramjet but isn't equipped with Homing Missiles. Instead, players can install Dual Machine-Guns, Proximity Mines, and spinning metal blades in it.

When equipped with maximum armor upgrades, the ZR380 can survive 3 Homing Missile hits and 2 Explosive Rounds. It is available on Arena War for $2,138,640 or a $1,608,000 Trade Price.

5) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue debuted with The Last Dose update in March 2023. It's an armored Super Car that can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades, allowing the installation of a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

The Ocelot Virtue can also be fitted with Armor Plating, enhancing its explosive resistance. It survives 11 Homing Missile, RPG, Grenade, and Sticky Bomb hits as well as 27 Explosive Rounds with Armor Plating and maximum armor upgrades installed.

These aspects make it a great car for tackling griefers in GTA Online. While it costs over two million dollars on Legendary Motorsport, players can get an Ocelot Virtue for free by completing all The Last Dose missions. So, even beginners can access this ride.

These cars are great for dealing with griefers in GTA Online in 2023.

