Rockstar announces GTA Online Winter Update with new business, vehicles, drift races, and more

Rockstar Games has just announced GTA Online Winter Update 2023 which is going to add tons of brand-new content, including a new business, vehicles, drift races, and much more. In the newswire post released a couple of minutes earlier today, the developers shared what fans can expect from the upcoming major DLC for the game.

While the developers haven’t shared an exact release date for the DLC, it is expected to be released on December 12, 2023.

GTA Online Winter Update 2023 will add a brand new business, along with other content

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, Rockstar Games announced the brand new GTA Online Winter Update set to release this December and shared some exciting details about it. As expected, the developers are going to add one more brand new business to the game linked to vehicle robberies and Red’s Auto Parts, a brand new purchasable yard.

Yusuf Amir is set to return to the series with this DLC, and he is going to help players in this new high-stakes venture. The character was last seen in Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony. This is how Rockstar described his return and role in the upcoming Winter Update:

“Yusuf still lusts after the finer things in life — chief among them adding to his collection of luxury import vehicles by any means necessary. With the help of his cousin Jamal, you’ll be charged with planning and executing intricate, high-stakes robberies under the cover of Red’s Auto Parts, a new purchasable salvage yard where you’ll call the shots. Sell the best of the best to Yusuf or salvage your boosted vehicles for parts — the choice, and the cash, is yours.”

GTA Online Winter Update adds Drift Races, vehicles and more

An image of the upcoming Drift Races in the game (Image via Rockstar Newswire)

Drift Races will also debut in the game for the first time, along with new drifting modifications available for select new and existing vehicles as well as the new Drift Race Series.

Like previous DLCs, the developers have also announced a few improvements that fans can expect this time:

Animals roaming in the Southern San Andreas (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

A brand new The Vinewood Club Garage (GTA+ exclusive)

More convenient options to organize and manage vehicles from the Interaction Menu (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

With the GTA 6 trailer expected to be released soon, the upcoming Winter Update seems to keep current players invested in Los Santos till the next game arrives.