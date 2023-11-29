GTA Online Winter Update 2023: Expected release date, features, and more

Rockstar Games confirmed in a recent Newswire post that the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 will be released in December. Some of the items that will be debuting with it have also been revealed, but the studio has yet to announce its release date. That said, we can estimate when it might come out based on prior trends related to the multiplayer's subscription service on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition to the Winter Update, Rockstar will release Grand Theft Auto 6's first official trailer, which has many excited. In this article, we will be taking a look at the upcoming Winter Update 2023's expected release date, features, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculated based on past trends. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Analyzing GTA Online Winter Update 2023's expected release date, features, and more

GTA + is Grand Theft Auto Online's monthly subscription service exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its current cycle will run through December 11, 2023, which is a Monday. This pattern has resulted in a DLC releasing the following day in the recent past.

This was seen with DLC updates like The Criminal Enterprises, Los Santos Drug Wars, and San Andreas Mercenaries. Therefore, the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 might be released on December 12, 2023.

Details about the upcoming Winter Update are scarce, but a few in-game commodities that will be coming with it have been revealed in Rockstar Games' recent Newswire posts. For instance, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, a new Super Car, will be debuting with this year's GTA Online Winter Update.

A special livery for the new car will also be given to all players as a reward for completing Simeon's Employee of the Month community challenge, regardless of their participation. Similarly, each player will be rewarded an exclusive livery for the Pegassi Zentorno for passing The Doomsday Scenario community challenge.

The new Pegassi Zentorno livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit, vanity license plates, and a Mammoth F-160 Raiju livery have been announced as the rewards for The Sprunk & eCola Challenge. If gamers complete this challenge, they can expect the items to be given away with the Winter Update as well.

GTA Online Winter Update 2023 might feature Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Michael De Santa. His voice actor, Ned Luke, has been teasing fans about a possible appearance in the multiplayer, giving rise to rumors about his inclusion in the next DLC.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but fans are also looking forward to the release of the sequel's first official trailer in December. The GTA 6 leaks have been the source of most of the information about the game until now, and the gaming community is eagerly awaiting official footage.

