Rockstar Newswire reveals new GTA Online Pegassi Zentorno livery coming in Winter Update

GTA Online's Winter Update 2023 is the next big update that fans can expect from Rockstar Games. They've already got a glimpse of one item coming in that patch. In its latest Newswire post of November 23, 2023, this title's developers announced the completion of The Doomsday Scenario Challenge and revealed a brand new livery for the Pegassi Zentorno.

This cosmetic will be delivered to all players with the Winter Update next month — Rockstar hasn’t announced when this patch will be released yet.

Rockstar Games teases GTA Online winter update with new Pegassi Zentorno livery

An image of the upcoming Pegassi Zentorno livery

As can be seen in the image above, Rockstar Games’ new GTA Online Pegassi Zentorno livery is blue and white, with Rockstar Games written on either side, on the hood, and on the windshield. A big white-colored “R” can also be on the car’s roof, giving it a more attractive look.

In the Newswire post, this is how the developers revealed the upcoming livery:

“Crisis averted: in the short span of just seven days, the Grand Theft Auto Online community managed to prevent worldwide calamity while taking down Act III of The Doomsday Heist for a combined total of over $500 billion. As a result of this stunning achievement, all players will receive a special new livery for the mythical Pegassi Zentorno (Super), to be delivered as part of the next...update.”

The livery is one of the many new pieces of content expected to arrive next month as part of the GTA Online Winter Update 2023.

Grand Theft Auto Online Winter Update 2023 release date hinted by Rockstar insider

Popular Rockstar insider Tez2 shared an interesting post on X on November 9, 2023. They mentioned the ongoing GTA+ membership period's end date and claimed that the expected Winter DLC would launch on the same.

The current subscribers’ benefits are expected to end on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, making that a feasible date for the next big update by Rockstar Games. While not much has been revealed about this patch, Ned Luke is expected to appear as Michael De Santa in it.

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date coming closer every day, Rockstar seems to be still pushing the current game with new content.

