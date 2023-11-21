GTA 6 trailer release date: The official first look of Grand Theft Auto 6

The GTA 6 trailer release date is one of the trending topics on the internet, as fans are eager to see the first official look of Grand Theft Auto 6. The upcoming title by Rockstar Games has become one of the most anticipated entertainment products of the decade so far, and the developers are about to release its first trailer worldwide really soon.

This article shares everything Grand Theft Auto fans need to know about the GTA 6 trailer release date and what to expect from it.

GTA 6 trailer release date is in December 2023

While the GTA 6 trailer release date has not been declared yet, Rockstar Games announced on November 8, 2023, that it’s going to be showcased in early December.

This is what Rockstar stated in their official statement, thanking the community for their support and sharing about the upcoming 25th anniversary:

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

After sharing about their incorporation in 1998, the developers shared their plan to release the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in the following manner:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

While there’s no other official confirmation about the upcoming title yet, it seems that fans can expect a few things from it, as per a recent report.

GTA 6 set to feature two protagonists and a Miami-like city

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title will feature one boy and one girl protagonist, along with a fictional city based on Miami.

Several rumors and leaks on the internet suggest that the girl could be named Lucia while the boy could be named Jason.

While these reports and rumors are not confirmed by Rockstar Games at this point, fans can expect to see the official first look of the game within the first two weeks of December 2023.

