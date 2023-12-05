GTA 6 locations: Confirmed locations and POIs

The GTA 6 trailer has been released, and it provides fans with their first glimpse at Vice City. In the video, players will identify several key locations from the 3D Universe rendition of the city. However, they look drastically different, as every location has been expanded considerably.

Here's a brief look at all the Vice City locations for GTA 6 that have been revealed in the trailer, along with some key points of interest.

GTA 6 trailer confirms key locations and POIs from Vice City

GTA 6 is the first time that Vice City will be featured in the HD Universe, and the difference is huge. As Rockstar Games has unveiled the first official trailer for the game, keen observers and eagle-eyed fans have spotted several iconic locations, as well as some new ones.

Here's a list of what's been spotted:

Vice Beaches — The beachfront is absolutely massive and is many times bigger than that of Los Santos. It also seems to be packed with people, unlike in previous games.

The beachfront is absolutely massive and is many times bigger than that of Los Santos. It also seems to be packed with people, unlike in previous games. The Everglades — There is a gigantic wetlands location, which is reportedly based on the Everglades in Florida. These swamps can be traversed in airboats, and players might be able to see large flocks of flamingos here.

There is a gigantic wetlands location, which is reportedly based on the Everglades in Florida. These swamps can be traversed in airboats, and players might be able to see large flocks of flamingos here. Vice City docks — There's a massive docks area in the game, and the trailer also shows working cargo ships, which is a first in the series.

There's a massive docks area in the game, and the trailer also shows working cargo ships, which is a first in the series. Kelly County — There's not much known about this location except for the name being seen on signboards and some Sheriff cars.

There's not much known about this location except for the name being seen on signboards and some Sheriff cars. VCI (Vice City International) Airport — This location is also mentioned on signboards, but it wasn't showcased in the trailer.

This location is also mentioned on signboards, but it wasn't showcased in the trailer. Stockyard — There isn't any information on this location apart from its name being seen on signboards.

There isn't any information on this location apart from its name being seen on signboards. Downtown — The skyline of Vice City looks way bigger than that of Los Santos, and as such, this area is expected to be gigantic.

The skyline of Vice City looks way bigger than that of Los Santos, and as such, this area is expected to be gigantic. Ocean Drive — The iconic beachfront hotels of Vice City can be seen in one of the scenes in the trailer.

The iconic beachfront hotels of Vice City can be seen in one of the scenes in the trailer. Keys — The Florida Keys are prominently displayed in a scene, but the name hasn't been confirmed. The state itself seems to be called Leonida.

The Florida Keys are prominently displayed in a scene, but the name hasn't been confirmed. The state itself seems to be called Leonida. Vice signboard — Much like the Vinewood sign in Los Santos, there's a signboard that just says "Vice."

Much like the Vinewood sign in Los Santos, there's a signboard that just says "Vice." Port VC — There could be a separate port for Vice City, or it could also contain the docks mentioned above.

There could be a separate port for Vice City, or it could also contain the docks mentioned above. Kaseya Center — A building that looks like the Kaseya Center in Miami has also been spotted in one of the scenes. GTA Vice City also had a sports arena, so there's no doubt that the new game will have one as well.

Judging by Rockstar Games' previous titles and their trailers, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The subsequent GTA 6 trailers, which will arrive before the game is released in 2025, should reveal more information about the title.

By then, fans should have a good idea of what they can expect from the GTA 6 map.

