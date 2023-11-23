"I hope you are safe, Ned!": GTA 5 actor Ned Luke’s GTA Online live stream getting swatted left fans concerned

Ned Luke, the popular voice actor for GTA 5’s Michael De Santa, recently got swatted while livestreaming Grand Theft Auto 5 on YouTube. He was playing the game earlier today, November 23, when he suddenly got a call about the situation and had to close the stream. Fans are concerned for his well-being.

The actor has only posted a shrugging emoji on X since going off-stream. One concerned fan named NikTek responded to it, saying:

“I hope you are safe, Ned!”

GTA 5 fans react to Ned Luke, the voice actor of Michael, getting swatted while playing Grand Theft Auto Online

As can be seen in the YouTube livestream, Ned Luke was playing Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode, GTA Online, on his channel. The stream was one hour and 16 minutes long; however, fans can see him receive a phone call at the last minute. It's unclear who made the call, but Luke immediately went off-stream, saying his house had been swatted.

After the stream ended, here’s how Ned Luke reacted to the whole thing:

However, fans showed concern about the whole incident and wished for his well-being on social media. Here are a couple of noteworthy fan messages for Ned Luke:

A collage of fans' reactions on X about the Ned Luke situation (Image via X)

While the offender has not been identified yet, it seems that the situation is under control — as indicated by the shrug emoji. The actor has been heavily rumored to appear in GTA Online's upcoming Winter Update as one of the returning in-game characters, Michael De Santa.

A screenshot of Tez2's post about the possible DLC release date (Image via Tez2/X)

On an X post of November 9, 2023, Rockstar insider Tez2 shared the expected release date of the DLC to be December 12, 2023. While this date remains unconfirmed at the moment, Rockstar Games has announced that it's arriving next month.

Fans are hopeful to see the character in Grand Theft Auto Online as the GTA 6 trailer release date approaches.

