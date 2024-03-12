GTA 6 trailer 2 seems imminent as Rockstar creates a Videos page on its website

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is highly anticipated among Grand Theft Auto fans, and it seems that the wait might be over soon. Rockstar Games recently made changes to its official website by renaming the "Watch Trailer 1" page to "Videos from Grand Theft Auto 6." For now, players can only find the first trailer on the page, but many are speculating that the second one may be on the horizon.

The move came after the developer added the upcoming title to their website under the Games library.

GTA 6 trailer 2 may be released as soon as this month, fans react to Rockstar Games' recent website change

A screenshot of the Rockstar Games' new Videos tab on its website (Image via Rockstar Games)

As seen above, Rockstar Games has created a “Videos from Grand Theft Auto 6” page, and it has only one video at the moment – the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1. However, this left fans to speculate that the GTA 6 trailer 2 might be getting released very soon.

Many in the gaming community have reacted to the move and shared their opinion on the matter:

Players should note that Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed a release window for the GTA 6 trailer 2. The developer is expected to drop more information about it very soon.

On March 8, 2024, Rockstar Games added GTA 6 to the website’s gaming section. This move, combined with the recent page name change, suggests that something is brewing at the studio.

However, fans are advised to take all speculation with a pinch of salt, as this could not even be related to the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Popular YouTuber NikTek recently suggested that the second trailer could be released within a few months, followed by a gameplay trailer early next year. Per their analysis, fans can expect the title's release date to be around April 2025.

On March 4, 2024, fans noticed a Rockstar Lincoln job posting for a Localisation Tester on a fixed 12-month period. This led to speculation that the developer is preparing for the upcoming game’s testing before announcing its confirmed release date.

All of this happened within the past 10 days, so fans can expect some information from Rockstar Games soon, possibly related to the speculated trailer 2.

