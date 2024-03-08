Rockstar Games officially adds GTA 6 to their games list

GTA 6 has been added to the Games section on Rockstar Games' official website. The page now displays a banner of the title featuring Lucia, its female lead, as well as her partner, who is reportedly named Jason. The game's official artwork, which launched on the same day as its debut trailer, has been used for this banner. Fans have also expressed excitement on social media regarding this addition.

GTA 6's release date will fall sometime in 2025, but its second trailer is expected to arrive this year. However, it should be noted that neither Rockstar nor their parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have commented on when that might be.

GTA 6 banner added to Rockstar Games website's games list page

Expand Tweet

X user @RStarUniverse uploaded a screenshot of the Games section on Rockstar Games' official website, notifying that GTA 6 has been officially added to their games list. Clicking on this banner opens a new page on the website where users can watch the title's debut trailer and read a "Welcome to Leonida" message.

For those unaware, Leonida is the state where the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel will be set. It is likely based on Florida and features one of the most iconic locations in the series - Vice City.

Rockstar's Welcome to Leonida message (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, the banner includes Lucia and her as yet unnamed partner, who might be Grand Theft Auto 6's second playable protagonist. Since the first trailer was centered around the former, some speculate that the next might reveal more about her partner.

Notably, the change on Rockstar's website has excited fans on social media, with a few wondering if this has anything to do with GTA 6 trailer 2 or any other possible announcement regarding it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the second trailer is rumored to arrive this year, readers should note that there hasn't been any official confirmation or announcement regarding the same.

Rockstar Games dropped the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update for GTA Online on March 7, 2024. It added some new multiplayer story missions that are quite fun to play and should keep players entertained while they eagerly await more information on Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : When do you think GTA 6 will be released? First half of 2025 Second half of 2025 0 votes View Discussion